Those looking for a massive TV will be thrilled to know that Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering Sony's XBR-X850G TV for $1,998 — roughly $800 off list price and $400 off recent pricing. You'd be hard-pressed to find another 85" 4K LED unit with HDR capabilities and Android TV inside for a better price.

As far as TVs go, you can't get much higher-end than this 85" Bravia. It has all the fancy initialisms and buzzwords you'll look for: 4K, LED, HDR, etc. Sony also quotes a lack of motion blur with its "Motion flow XR" tech, as well as perfectly-synchronized audio with "Sound-from Picture Reality." Of course, it also has Android TV and Google Assistant built-in, and it can be controlled by Alexa when paired with an Amazon speaker as well.

Amazon's $1,998 price is technically a couple of dollars cheaper than Best Buy's $1,999.99, but the difference is negligible. Amazon does offer free shipping, but it's not Prime quick. On the other hand, many Best Buy stores do stock these TVs for those of you on the more impatient side. It's a great deal either way.