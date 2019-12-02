The Sony Xperia 10 Plus maybe a jack of all trades, but it’s tough to justify its original price of $430. However, its all-time low price for Cyber Monday is enticing enough to give the mid-ranger a second look. Amazon and B&H are both pulling its price down to $300, saving you a handsome $130 only for today.

Its unusually tall 21:9 display has been a point of debate ever since Sony started slapping such screens onto its smartphones. Simply put, a display this tall is good for watching movies with minimal black bars, though you don’t probably need it for anything else. Aside from a 6.5-inch 1080p display, the handset packs two rear cameras offering 2x optical zoom and a 3000mAh battery. On the inside, a Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, keeps things running.

At just $38 more than the non-Plus variant right now, the Xperia 10 Plus should be your default pick between the two. The unlocked handset will work fine with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, while Sprint isn’t supported, unfortunately. Don’t forget to visit our regularly updated Cyber Monday deals page to find more offers on smartphones and others.