There was once a time when Chrome OS was such a lightweight operating system, it didn't take a ton of horsepower to make it fly. However, as Android apps came into the picture, Chromebooks needed better hardware to meet more rigorous demands. Today, many Chromebook OEMs offer devices that can be configured a number of ways to dial in just the performance for your needs. One such device is the HP Chromebook x360 with a 2-in-1 touchscreen that you can grab from Best Buy for as little as $249 ($130 off).

For this HP x360 Chromebook deal, you can choose either an Intel Celeron or Intel Pentium processor, along with 4GB of memory and 32GB or 64GB of storage with microSD card support. You can wrap your new HP Chromebook in white/slate, white/gold, or natural silver/ceramic white color options. Finally, all variations of this Chromebook feature a 14" 2-in-1 display with touch compatibilities.

This sale on the HP x360 touchscreen Chromebook is only valid on the Intel Celeron and Intel Pentium models. If you want an even cheaper Chromebook, the non-touch AMD variant is even more affordable at just $119 ($130 off). For more Cyber Monday deals, keep an eye on our huge roundup here.

Buy: