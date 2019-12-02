If you happen to be looking for a smart lock this Cyber Monday, the third-generation August Smart Lock is currently on sale for $55.30 at Amazon — its lowest price yet. As this lock typically sells at prices within the $95-110 range, this marks a rather sizeable discount on this smart-home security staple.

August's third-generation smart-lock allows users to remotely lock or unlock their door, provide keyless access to visitors, or see when their door is left ajar. Installation should be a breeze as the lock works with your existing deadbolt. One thing to note, you'll need to pair your lock with the August Connect WiFi Bridge (sold separately) to use voice commands and enable the full suite of remote features.

This current promotion runs throughout Cyber Monday and only applies to the silver version of the lock. If you'd like to save over $60 on one of the more popular smart locks on the market, follow the source link below.