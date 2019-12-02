Black Friday is long behind us, but the deals continue online with Cyber Monday. Amazon is currently hosting a sale on the Galaxy Note 10, 10+, S10, and S10+, which knocks $200 off their retail price. You will also get a pair of AKG N700NC noise-canceling headphones for free, which are currently selling for $350.

For many of these models, you have your choice of storage capacity. Your options are:

Galaxy S10 128GB - $699 512GB - $949

Galaxy S10+ 128GB - $799 512GB - $1,049 1TB - $1,399

Galaxy Note 10 256GB - $749

Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB - $899 512GB - $999



You can also get the Note10+ for $400 off without headphones in our previous deal.

This deal will only last until the end of the day, so you'll want to decide quickly whether you want it. If you need help making a decision, take a look at our reviews for the Note10+ and S10+.