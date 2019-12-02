Earlier this year, Samsung released a cool pair of true wireless Galaxy Buds that could charge sitting on your Galaxy S10’s back. For $129, the earbuds undercut the sought-after Apple AirPods and turned out to be a solid alternative for Android users. The Galaxy Buds have been marked down to $99.99 for this Cyber Monday, which is $30 off the MSRP.

The Galaxy Buds ticked most of the right boxes for Scott while garnering praise for their pocketable design in his review. They play nice with some of the newer Samsung flagships, thanks to a smoother pairing process and the support for reverse wireless charging on Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models. You can, of course, pair them with any Android phone over Bluetooth, though you’ll be missing out on a few Samsung-specific features.

Amazon and B&H have slashed the list price of these Samsung earbuds to reflect the discounted rate, so you just need to check out as usual to avail this deal. Our Cyber Monday deals roundup page is now live with many more similar deals across categories.