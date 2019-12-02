With all those packages rolling in from your Cyber Monday shopping, you're going to want to know exactly when some of them arrive — and keep an eye on ones that arrive while you're not at home. Home security options can get expensive, but today's the perfect time to start shopping for one. Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for just $80 ($70 off), its lowest price ever — and, on top of that, it's bundled with a free Echo Dot (a $50 value).

The Ring Video Doorbell will let you know when you have visitors, sending an alert directly to your phone or other device when motion is detected or when the Doorbell button is pressed. You can also check in on your property any time through the device's Live View function. If you connect your Ring to the included Echo Dot, you can talk to your visitors from any room in your home without worrying about having your phone in hand.

The Ring is an absolute steal at this price — I might be picking one up myself — and the added value of the included Echo Dot is just the icing on the cake. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell today for its lowest price ever of $80 ($70 off) and receive an Echo Dot free ($50 value).