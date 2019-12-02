If you were excited for the prospect of 5G, but less so for a signal that dies when you walk around the block, today OnePlus and T-Mobile have your back. Pre-orders for the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren (say that five times fast) have just opened at T-Mobile for use on the company's brand new 600MHz 5G network. It's set to ship December 6th, this upcoming Friday, with pricing ranging from $31.25 a month for 24 months with financing, or $900 if bought outright.

T-Mobile is also advertising that new customers can get the phone "free" via bill credits with a qualifying trade-in, and existing customers can snag up to $300 off.

The T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren matches what we previously saw in other markets. Namely: it's a souped-up 7T Pro with a few gigs of extra RAM (8 -> 12GB) and an oil-sheen etched "Papaya Orange" rear design. You otherwise get the same Snapdragon 855 Plus, 4085mAh battery, 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, Oxygen OS spin of Android 10, and the same triple camera configuration. Apart from potentially faster network speeds, it should otherwise offer the same experience we noted in our review of the 7T Pro.

In addition to supporting T-Mobile's 600MHz 5G spectrum (which is live early as of today across most of the US), the 7T Pro 5G McLaren will also work on Sprint's 2.5GHz 5G spectrum when and if the merger is approved.

Interested parties can pre-order the phone starting today, with in-store availability and shipments set for December 6th, which is this upcoming Friday.