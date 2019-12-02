



At Google I/O, Google teased a new impressive feature coming to Android, Live Caption. Whether you're deaf, hard of hearing, in a loud environment, or without headphones in a setting that requires silence, Live Caption can automatically transcribe what's being said in a video or audio on your screen. It seems impressive and it'll be coming to the Pixel 4 at launch. Pixel 3 and 3a users will get it in December. (Update: And they just did.)

Google told us that Live Caption, which was teased as one of Android 10's hallmark features, will be a Pixel 4 exclusive at launch. We sort of expected that when Android 10 was released and the option was nowhere to be found, but we have our confirmation now.

Even though Google had mentioned that it requires some processing power, the feature will be coming to the Pixel 3, but also the less powerful 3a, in December. An arbitrary line is drawn there as the Pixel 2 seems to be left behind, even if it's more capable than the 3a and someone has already managed to make Live Caption work on a 2 XL.