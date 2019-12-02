Just when we thought the shopping madness was over now that we've put Black Friday behind us, Cyber Monday is already in full swing and offers a slew of new deals. Among them you'll find the excellent budget laptop of our choice, the Lenovo Chromebook C330. It's available for just $180 at Best Buy, which is $100 less than the usual $280 price tag.

The C330 comes with rather weak hardware on the surface: Its MediaTek MTK8173C is acceptable, and 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage seem a little small, but at least the latter is expandable via microSD. However, when you dig deeper, you'll notice that the laptop comes with features rarely seen on devices in this price range. The 11-inch IPS panel can be flipped to turn the Chromebook into a tablet, and the USB-C port allows you to carry fewer proprietary charging cables with you. The device also has plenty of Chrome OS updates left and will only be left to bite the dust in June 2025.

The laptop was already a great deal at the original price of $280, but at $180, it's a no-brainer as a secondary device to toss in your backpack or give to your kid. Make sure to pay our Cyber Monday roundup a visit to see a collection of even more discounts.