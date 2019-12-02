These days, you have a plethora of options to choose from when you're interested in noise-cancelling headphones. Other than Sony and Bose products, the Jabra Elite 85h are one of the better models in this market, and they're currently $100 cheaper than usual at multiple resellers, going for $200 instead of $300.

In his review, our own David Ruddock felt the Jabra Elite 85h's audio quality and noise-cancellation capabilities were even better than similar offers from Bose while providing a much longer battery life of 36 hours. The headphones also come with a one-tap shortcut for Google Assistant and Alexa, though they don't integrate more tightly than that and won't read your notifications. In addition to Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, a USB-C port is on board, helping you reduce the number of cables you have to lug around.

At the price of $200, these headphones are well worth their money, with Bose and Sony offering little to no advantages other than apt-x support and smaller footprints. Don't forget to check out our Cyber Monday roundup for even more deals this holiday season.