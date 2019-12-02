The Altec Lansing Mini Bluetooth Speaker was already a bonafide steal with its rugged looks and ultra-affordable price tag of just $30. On this Cyber Monday, you can snag this mini wireless speaker for the cost of two cups of overpriced coffee. That's right, this baby can be yours for just $11.99 (60% off) right now on Amazon.

The Altec Lansing Mini Bluetooth Speaker is a lightweight wireless audio option that's built to withstand both indoor and outdoor settings. With a IP67 waterproof rating, the Altec Lansing speaker can be submerged in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes without causing damage, and a 30-foot wireless range keeps your phone connected for up to six hours of playback on a single charge. Finally, this speaker comes in a variety of colors to match your unique style, four of which are featured in today's deal.

This sale on the Altec Lansing Mini Bluetooth Speaker is only valid through Cyber Monday, and supplies are limited, so order yours soon. For even more Cyber Monday deals, keep an eye on our huge roundup here.

Buy: