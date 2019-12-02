We've seen plenty of banger deals this Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and this one is up there with the best of them. Right now on Amazon, you can snag yourself a Samsung Galaxy S10, a pair of Galaxy Buds, and a $50 Amazon gift card for the staggeringly low price of $624. You'll need to hurry, though: this deal is only valid for about two more hours.

In all, the contents of this particular deal are worth nearly $1,100 — $899 MSRP for the S10, $130 for the Galaxy buds, and $50 for the gift card. Buying them all together, you'll save about $455.

You'll really need to get a move on, though. The deal expires at 11:45 p.m. Eastern (that's 8:45 p.m. Pacific), but it's likely it won't even last that long: as of writing, it's about half claimed. Head over to Amazon to grab your bundle, you savvy shopper, you.

