The arrival of Cyber Monday brought along with it plenty of incredible deals on a barrage of Chromebooks, like the Asus Chromebook C423 for $179, HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 for $249, and the recently released Asus Chromebook C433 for $370. In the spirit of keeping the deals rolling, we've uncovered another great offer, this time on one of our personal favorite Chromebooks from earlier this year. For today only, you can grab the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for as low as $469 ($109.99 off) on Amazon.

In May, we called the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 a "worthy successor to the beloved C302," and a quick glance its spec sheet is more than enough reason to see why. Underneath a premium aluminum chassis and 14" 1080p display, the models in today's deal include Intel Core M3 processors, 4GB and 8GB memory options, 64GB of storage with microSD support, and a battery rated at 10 hours of use on a single charge. This Chromebook also includes plenty of ports, including two USB Type-C, one USB Type-A, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

This sale on the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is only valid through Cyber Monday, so pick yours up soon. For even more Cyber Monday deals, keep an eye on our huge roundup here.

Buy: