If you're looking for a cheap large-screen Chromebook with a target price below $200, then consider the Asus Chromebook C423. Although it's not a powerhouse by any means, it's a decent performer for lightweight tasks — perfect for a child or as a secondary laptop to get familiar (or experiment) with Chrome OS. It usually sells for $270, but it's $179 on Amazon today only, which is 34% off.

The Asus Chromebook C423 comes equipped with a 14" 1366 x 768 screen, a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage (expandable with microSD card), and a 180-degree folding hinge. Thanks to its large size, a full-size keyboard with 1.4mm of key travel is present. There are two USB-C and USB-A ports, and battery life is rated for 10 hours, normal for a Chromebook. Despite being a 14" laptop, it's pretty lightweight at 2.7 lbs.

When we reviewed the Chromebook C423 last year at $270, we hesitated to recommend it due to its underwhelming display and performance. For $179, however, it's easier to recommend. You can expect Google to support the Chromebook C423 until June 2024; it won't be obsolete for a long while.

If you've been interested in playing around with Chrome OS without spending a lot of money, or want to give a simple good-enough laptop to a child, hit the link below to check out the Asus Chromebook C423.