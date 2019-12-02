The whole Android tablet craze never quite took off the way Google fans hoped, but that hasn't stopped a number of OEMs from sticking with the idea. Samsung has remained steadfast with its tablet strategy, kicking out new devices every year to give users some of the best Android tablet experiences available. Today, the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 that came to the United States earlier this year is on sale for up to $100 off at Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab A in today's deal comes with a 10.1" Full HD display, 2GB of memory, and 32GB or 64GB storage options. Up to 512GB of extra storage can be added via the external Micro SD card slot. The dual speakers running along the bottom edge feature Dolby Atoms Surround sound for a more immersive audio experience. Finally, the integrated 6,150mAh battery is rated at up to 14 hours of use on a single charge.

This sale on the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is only valid through Cyber Monday, and some variants are already sold out. For even more Cyber Monday deals, keep an eye on our huge roundup here.

Buy: