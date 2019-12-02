Black Friday may be ov.... oh, wait, Cyber Monday is still a thing. Alright, let's say you haven't completely blown through your savings, maybe some of today's deals will finish the job. If you're looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds, maybe the JBL Tune T120TWS will be right up your alley. And at $50, it probably lands right at your office's Secret Santa price cap.

The wireless earbuds are generally well-reviewed, pulling an average of 4 stars on Amazon. Features include a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, support for Google Assistant and Siri, and JBL Pure Bass to amp up tracks that demand a little more depth. Battery life should last 4 hours on a full charge, and the case can refill them up to three times for a total of 16 hours listening time. Oh, and it's available in six different colors: Black, White, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink.

While prices have been fluctuating a bit for the last couple of months, $49.95 is still $20 below the lowest price ever offered on Amazon, and half of the original MSPR. If you're looking for decent buds from a reputable brand, this is one of the best prices you're likely to find this season.

Buy: