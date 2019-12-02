Chromebooks aren't perfect for everything, but they can be awesome for many things, especially when it comes to web browsing and media consumption. The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a competent little machine, with a slim form factor, solid construction, and decent specs. It usually sells for $500, but it's currently on sale for $329 (34% off).

This particular model — XE520QAB-K01US — comes with a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of eMMc storage (expandable with a microSD card), and a 12.2" touchscreen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. There's also a built-in stylus, two cameras, support for Google apps, and a 360-degree rotating hinge. It is quite portable with dimensions of 11.35" (L) x 8.20" (W) x 0.67" (H), and a weight of just 2.98 lbs.

Battery life is estimated for 10 hours, and the Plus V2 charges up via a USB-C port. You can read our review on the LTE model here.

With Google supporting the Plus V2 until June 2024 and the price at $329, this stylus-equipped, folding Chromebook is not just a good value but also a good investment. Hit the link below to check it out.