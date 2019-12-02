A Chromecast is an excellent way to make your TV smarter, but you can achieve ultimate comfort by controlling it using your voice. The best option to do so is to use Google Assistant, ideally through a smart speaker like the Home Mini. When bought separately, these devices cost about $75, but thanks to a Black Friday deal on Google's Smart TV Kit, you can snatch both devices for just $35 and get $10 of Vudu credit for free.

The bundle is sold by Walmart and includes the Full HD Chromecast and the Home Mini speaker, which both come in Charcoal. Surprisingly, the retailer doesn't offer any delivery option, and you'll have to pick up your order in store. To make sure you fully benefit from your purchase, Walmart is throwing in $10 of Vudu credit to watch content. Of course, you'll still get to stream videos from YouTube, Netflix, or other platforms.

Click the link below to order your bundle from Walmart. Since you can't have it delivered at home, make sure you select the store closest to your location before placing your order.