You don't need to pay $1,000 to get a terrific phone. In fact, you don't even need to pay $1,000 to get one of the best Android phones on the market right now. Case in point: Microsoft is selling a whole bunch of Galaxy Note10+ on eBay for $700.

You can read our review of the phone here, but suffice to say that whether you'll actually use the S Pen, forego the in-display fingerprint sensor, or take advantage of its 3D emoji, the Note10+ has a huge 4,300mAh battery to last you throughout the day as it did for us. If you take some extra care to buy a 45W wall wart, you'll also be able to improve your recharge rate by 80%. You'll also get the best-in-class display on mobile, telephoto and ultra-wide angle cameras on the back (take notes, Google) and IP68 protection from dust and water.

Samsung's still selling the 256GB version for its MSRP of $1,100 unlocked. Amazon is taking it a notch down, coming down to $900 — its best price to-date... well, if it weren't for Microsoft: the best price you'll get this Cyber Monday for an Aura Glow unit is $700 from the Microsoft Store outlet on eBay.

If you can spare $100 more, the 512GB version in Aura Black is just $800 from the same source.

Stock is going fast, so if you want it and you know it, clap your hands and tap that 'Checkout' button.