Facebook has a lot of personal data about a few billion people, and that may includes years worth of uploaded photos. Facebook's new-found focus on privacy and data portability has led it to release a new migration tool for photos. It will let you copy your personal images from Facebook directly into Google Photos, no downloading required.

The photo transfer tool announced today is based on the open source Data Transfer Project, which includes contributions from companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter. You won't need to go through any tedious steps like downloading and re-uploading all your pics to get them into Photos (although you can still download all your Facebook data). Simply link your Google account to Facebook and authorize the transfer to add your content directly to Google Photos.

Facebook says this tool will eventually support other services, but Google Photos is the first. The tool is also only available in Ireland for the time being. Facebook plans to roll the transfer tool out worldwide in the first half of 2020.