At the end of October, we learned that EVE Echoes would enter into an open beta phase in December, and CCP Games has indeed kept its word since EVE Echoes has officially entered into this testing phase today in select regions. Those that previously played during the alpha will be able to carry over their saves, but once the newly-launched beta is finished, the servers will be wiped, so make sure to keep this in mind if you plan on jumping into the beta to see how the development of the title is shaping up.

The first thing I would like to cover is that only a few regions can take part in the open beta for CCP Games' mobile sci-fi MMO EVE Echoes. Those that live in Australia, USA, Canada, Russia, Europe, South Korea, and New Zealand should be able to jump into the beta right now, though there's currently no word if more regions will join the roster before the official release. Ideally, the eventual launch of EVE Echoes is supposed to bring an authentic EVE Online experience to mobile devices, and the arrival of today's beta means there's now a more optimized feature-set for players to utilize over the previous alpha test. This means there's new content available in the beta, such as Storyline Missions, an Interstellar Trading Center, as well as a tutorial for rookie pilots.

I'd also like to point out that CCP Games has encouraged player feedback during this beta phase. So if you'd like to share your ideas with the devs on how to improve EVE Echoes, you can do so via the game's official social media channels, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Discord.

Details about when we can expect the official release EVE Echoes on the Play Store or how the monetization will be handled are still unknown, so while I appreciate that the devs state EVE Echoes will offer an "authentic experience," my mobile gaming experience tells me that it's probably best to wait for the official release to see if this statement will actually hold true.

So there you have it. EVE Echoes has just entered into an open beta testing phase in select regions with new features in tow. I'm definitely happy to see that CCP Games is open to suggestions from the player base, to the point of encouraging this type of interaction. While I'm still a little trepidatious to see how the title's monetization will be handled, I suppose It's good to know that CCP Games is keeping a watchful eye on development, because I'm sure the last thing any dedicated EVE Online player wants is for NetEase to ruin what could actually be a worthwhile mobile version of EVE. So if you'd like to take a look, you can grab the beta install for EVE Echoes through the Play Store widget linked below.