At the end of October, we learned that EVE Echoes would enter into an open beta phase in December, and CCP Games has indeed kept its word since EVE Echoes has officially entered into this testing phase today in select regions. Those that previously played during the alpha will be able to carry over their saves, but once the newly-launched beta is finished, the servers will be wiped, so make sure to keep this in mind if you plan on jumping into the beta to see how the development of the title is shaping up.
The first thing I would like to cover is that only a few regions can take part in the open beta for CCP Games' mobile sci-fi MMO EVE Echoes. Those that live in Australia, USA, Canada, Russia, Europe, South Korea, and New Zealand should be able to jump into the beta right now, though there's currently no word if more regions will join the roster before the official release. Ideally, the eventual launch of EVE Echoes is supposed to bring an authentic EVE Online experience to mobile devices, and the arrival of today's beta means there's now a more optimized feature-set for players to utilize over the previous alpha test. This means there's new content available in the beta, such as Storyline Missions, an Interstellar Trading Center, as well as a tutorial for rookie pilots.
I'd also like to point out that CCP Games has encouraged player feedback during this beta phase. So if you'd like to share your ideas with the devs on how to improve EVE Echoes, you can do so via the game's official social media channels, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Discord.
Details about when we can expect the official release EVE Echoes on the Play Store or how the monetization will be handled are still unknown, so while I appreciate that the devs state EVE Echoes will offer an "authentic experience," my mobile gaming experience tells me that it's probably best to wait for the official release to see if this statement will actually hold true.
So there you have it. EVE Echoes has just entered into an open beta testing phase in select regions with new features in tow. I'm definitely happy to see that CCP Games is open to suggestions from the player base, to the point of encouraging this type of interaction. While I'm still a little trepidatious to see how the title's monetization will be handled, I suppose It's good to know that CCP Games is keeping a watchful eye on development, because I'm sure the last thing any dedicated EVE Online player wants is for NetEase to ruin what could actually be a worthwhile mobile version of EVE. So if you'd like to take a look, you can grab the beta install for EVE Echoes through the Play Store widget linked below.
GUANGZHOU, China and REYKJAVÍK, Iceland – Dec. 2, 2019 NetEase Games and CCP Games have today launched the Open Beta for EVE Echoes, following successful completion of the upcoming game’s Alpha test earlier this year. EVE Echoes’ Open Beta is now available on both iOS and Android to players in Australia, USA, Canada, Russia, Europe, South Korea and New Zealand.
Developed by NetEase Games in conjunction with CCP Games, EVE Echoes is a brand-new sci-fi MMO game set in an alternate universe of New Eden that brings the authentic EVE Online experience to mobile devices. In addition to retaining EVE’s signature gameplay mechanics, EVE Echoes also includes basic tutorials for new players to advance and enhance their space-faring experience.
EVE Echoes’ Open Beta offers a more optimized feature-set for players to utilize in their adventures across the vast, deep and beautiful cosmos of New Eden.
Expanded game content: Ships, Modules & Drones
EVE Echoes is dedicated to bringing the enormous universe of EVE to mobile devices and the Open Beta introduces more advanced ships and new modules to the game. Furthermore, the most hotly anticipated weapon system, Drones, has come to EVE Echoes in a new form!
New gameplay types now available
In order to meet the increasing demand for in-game business dealings, a new trading platform - “Interstellar Trading Center (ITC)” – has been opened up. In addition, a new mission type - Storyline Missions – has been added to Encounters. All players joining EVE Echoes’ Open Beta will have access to these unique features.
New Player Tutorial for rookie pilots
The Open Beta sees the introduction of the new player tutorial. With this detailed tutorial guide, all novice pilots can learn how to survive and thrive in New Eden.
Improvements, adjustments & optimization
Additional adjustments are being brought in the Open Beta: the ship fitting slots are now divided into three new types to make them more distinct, plus the skill training and leveling up systems have been revised as well. The EVE Echoes team will continue game optimization throughout the Open Beta to improve the overall gameplay experience.
Players are encouraged to actively share their ideas and feedback throughout EVE Echoes’ Open Beta via the game’s official social media channels. To learn more about EVE Echoes, please visit:
