If you're looking for an easy solution to keep an eye on your front door without breaking the bank, take a look at Eufy's smart doorbell. It usually sells for about $160, but you can snatch it for just $100 on Amazon this Black Friday.

Thanks to its 2560 x 1920 resolution, you're getting a better image quality than the competition, which is usually limited to Full HD. The Eufy doorbell also has some smart features up its sleeve, as it can automatically detect when someone is at your door before they even ring the bell and notify you accordingly. It also lets you pre-record responses to play in case you can't answer, but you can, of course, speak to visitors thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker.

The built-in 4GB storage lets you save footage locally, with automatic encryption. The camera actually starts pre-recording video when it detects motion, which ensures the entire scene is captured. The doorbell also works with Assistant and Alexa, so you'll be able to see you who's visiting straight from your smart display's screen.

The product is weather-proof thanks to its IP65 rating and is designed to operate within -4°F and 122°. It will, however, require a hard-wired power supply, as it's not battery-powered. Lastly, it ships with an indoor speaker, which is wireless and can be placed anywhere you like.

To get the Eufy 2K video doorbell for $100, click the link below and apply the on-page coupon before checking out.