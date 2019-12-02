Essential is in a strange place right now as a company. Its latest phone is still its first model, the 2017 PH-1, with no direct replacement in sight. Still, Essential is keeping its remaining users happy, as it has once again rolled out monthly security patches at the same time as Google's Pixel phones receive the OTA.
Our December software update is here. Check your Essential Phone for the update! pic.twitter.com/76nP0sTDHu
— Essential (@essential) December 2, 2019
Not many phones continue to receive security patches two years after release, so it's nice to see the PH-1 staying up to date. This comes after the phone received a day-one upgrade to Android 10, so it's not just the minor stuff that Essential is keeping up with.
Of course, I'd be concerned if Essential couldn't manage timely security fixes, since the company still only has one phone to its name. At least until that weird super-tall device that Andy Rubin showed off on Twitter becomes a real product, anyway.
