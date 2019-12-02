December's monthly security patches are here for Google's Pixel phones — or, at least, most of them. While the 2016 Pixels are getting what Google previously claimed would be their very last update after the two phones missed November's patches, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are curiously late to the party, with no images posted just yet. Most confusingly, though, Google is apparently breaking out its Pixel-specific functional patch notes this month, which often describe useful or noteworthy feature changes and tweaks.
Both OTA images and full factory images have been posted for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, and 2016 Pixel XL and Pixel, though build numbers vary. Interestingly, the build numbers for the 2016 Pixels would seem to correspond to the dates of an October release, not December.
As noted, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are conspicuously absent. That doesn't mean they won't get a December security patch, Google has been late to deliver monthly patches for specific devices before. But if downloads haven't been posted, we probably won't see any OTA rolling out for the devices in the more traditional means anytime soon. This is also on the heels of many folks with a Pixel 4 or 4 XL failing to pull down the November update at all.
Google has also confusingly stripped out its functional patches from this month's Pixel Security Bulletin. Those patch descriptions are often one of the most useful parts of Google's monthly announcements since they can describe bug fixes and feature improvements for Google's devices. Instead, Google is pointing interested parties to its Pixel Community forum, where no post corresponding to the December 2019 patches yet appears. We have also confirmed (on a Pixel 3 XL with Lawnchair Launcher 2) that this update also rolls out support for gesture navigation to third-party launchers.
Several high and critical severity security patches have also been included in this month's updates, including some DoS mitigation and arbitrary code execution fixes, plus some Pixel-specific hardware security fixes. As always, it's in your best interests to update to maintain security.
If and when Google rolls out its functional patch notes via this new avenue or if Pixel 4 and 4 XL images start to land, we'll be sure to let you know.
