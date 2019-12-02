You can get vinyl skins from dbrand that make your phone look like wood, metal, or just very bright vinyl. Now, you can also get skins that make them look transparent thanks to a partnership with YouTuber Zack Nelson. You probably know him best as the disembodied voice behind the JerryRigEverything durability test videos. The skins are only available for a limited time, and there apparently are "dozens" of easter eggs.

JerryRigEverything has become popular on YouTube because Zack is willing to absolutely destroy shiny new pieces of technology. He also mods some devices with clear bodies—for example, by stripping off the colored layers on glass backs. A lot of people find this look pretty appealing, but most of them won't want to risk breaking their new phones. So, dbrand has turned the mod into a vinyl skin (or case) you can slap on your phone.

Dbrand says it worked with Zack to get images of each supported device using a fancy industrial scanner and a printed the skins using a $92,000 printer. The skins and cases are available for various devices from Samsung, Nintendo, Apple, Google, and OnePlus. What you see on the website is what you get, easter eggs included. That means the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will have "Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself" printed on the battery. I don't think that I'd want a pedophile's name on my phone because of a meme that's been popular for 30 minutes, but maybe you think it's hilarious. No judgements.

The vinyl skins are $19.95, and the cases start at $14.95. The "Grip Case" version is more expensive at $29.93. The teardown skins and cases are only available for one week starting today.