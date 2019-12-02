Article Contents
- 1 Unlocked phones
- 2 Carrier activation phone deals
- 3 Chromebooks
- 4 Smart speakers and displays
- 5 Connected home
- 6 Streaming devices
- 7 Other headphones
- 8 Non-smart speakers
- 9 Security
- 10 Tablets and e-readers
- 11 Networking
- 12 TVs
- 13 Wearables
- 14 Drones
- 15 Accessories
Black Friday has come and gone, but we're not done with pre-holiday deals by a long shot. Cyber Monday is upon us, and the deals refuse to quit. A whole bunch of what we're seeing today is an extension of sales that have been running since last week, but there's plenty of new stuff, too. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted.
We always try to give you a sense of how good a deal really is by avoiding comparisons to MSRP where they're not useful; if an item's MSRP is $300 but it usually sells for $250, a sale price of $200 is $50 off, not $100. This list is no different: sales are compared to street prices wherever possible, and we explicitly label comparisons to MSRP when we can't.
As we expected, there are a ton of new deals today we were unaware of over the weekend. Some of the best new ones in this crop include the Galaxy Note10+ for $400 off from Microsoft via Ebay. Amazon is also bundling S10 and Note10 phones with premium AKG headphones. There are a number of smaller deals, too, like discounts on accessories and budget Chromebooks.
Here's everything new in this update:
-
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy Note10
- 256GB ($200 off, $950 MSRP)
- Amazon - $750, plus free AKG noise-canceling headphones
- 256GB ($200 off, $950 MSRP)
- Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy Buds
- Amazon - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
- LG G8X ThinQ
- B&H - $699 ($250 off MSRP)
- Altec Lansing IMW257 mini Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon - $12 (~$17 off recent prices)
- Lenovo Tab M10
- Amazon - $120 ($60 off)
- Roomba 891 vacuum/mop
- Amazon - $300 ($80 off recent prices)
- August Smart Lock
- Amazon - $55 ($65 off recent prices)
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434
- 4GB RAM
- Amazon - $469 (~$77 off recent prices)
- 4GB RAM
- Sonos Play:5
- Amazon - $399 ($100 off)
- TicWatch E
- Amazon - $76 ($14 off recent prices)
- Bose SoundSport Free
- Ultraviolet
- Amazon - $139 ($60 off)
- Ultraviolet
- TCL 4 series TVs
- 75"
- Best Buy - $600 ($300 off)
- 75"
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433
- Best Buy - $370 ($159 off)
- Eufy Smart Video Doorbell
- Amazon - $100 with on-page coupon ($60 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
- Amazon - $329 ($171 off)
- HP Chromebook x360
- Celeron
- Best Buy - $249 ($130 off)
- Celeron
- Bose SoundTouch 20 wireless speaker (works w/Alexa)
- Amazon - $175 ($174 off)
Featured Deal: Save big on Smart Home products with tink
Make the most of this Black Friday with tink exclusive deals on brands such as August, Sonos, and Google Nest. Find the perfect smart home products for upgrading your home’s entertainment, security, lighting, and much more. With exceptional deals on your favorite smart home brands, save big on voice assistants that turn on your lights and offer hands-free assistance for other smart devices via voice commands. Check out security locks that help increase your home’s security and speakers that can be set up in minutes to stream your favorite playlists. Get your hands on these Black Friday bundles for irresistible deals and freebies, only at tink.us. Don’t forget to check out our Black Friday page for more incredible offers.
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect + Keypad — $182.95 ($156.04 off)
- Google Home Max + free Google Home Mini — $199 ($50 off)
- eve movie night bundle (eve energy + eve light strip) — $79.95 ($20 off)
- SONOS PLAYBASE + Philips Hue White Bluetooth — $559 ($164.99 off) with instant rebate on Philips Hue bundles of $10
- Click for Philips Hue, buy 2 and get 1 free — $119.95 ($30.02 off)
The contents menu will be your best friend here if you're browsing; otherwise, search the page for any particular deal you're looking for. We'll be keeping an eye on deals all day long, and any deals that have sold or expired will be crossed out on the list.
Here's everything we've got.
Unlocked phones
Featured Deal: Spigen Accessories
This Black Friday, Spigen has exclusive Amazon deals on popular essential products to keep you powered up and on the go. Just use the promo code 30POWERAC at checkout and redeem instant savings on any of these charging accessories by Spigen:
- Spigen F30QC USB C Car Charger with Built-in Cable — $16.09 (30% off $22.99)
- Spigen F308W Leather Fast Wireless Charger — $25.19 (30% off $35.99)
- Spigen Cotton Braided USB C to USB C Cable 2.0 (Black) — $9.09 (30% off $12.99)
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 3
- Rakuten - $350 with code DS77 (~$78-150 off recent prices)
Samsung
- Galaxy S10
- 128GB ($200 off, $900 MSRP)
- 512GB ($200 off, $1,150 MSRP)
- Galaxy S10+
- 128GB ($200 off, $1,000 MSRP)
- 512GB ($200 off, $1,250 MSRP)
- 1 TB ($200 off, $1,600 MSRP)
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- 256GB ($1,100 MSRP)
- 512GB ($1,200 MSRP)
- Galaxy A50
- B&H Photo - $275 ($75 off)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP)
ZTE
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro
- ZTE Blade 10
LG
Motorola
- Moto Z3 Play with Alexa (64GB)
- Amazon - $220 ($50-180 off)
- Moto Z3 Play
- Moto G7 with Alexa
- Amazon - $180 ($60-120 off recent prices)
- Motorola One Action with Alexa
- Amazon - $240 ($110 off MSRP)
- Moto Z4 with Alexa
- Amazon - $390 ($100 off recent prices)
- Moto G7 Power with Alexa
- Amazon - $170 ($50-80 off recent prices)
- Moto E6
- Motorola - $100 ($50 off)
- Moto G7 Play
- Motorola - $150 ($50 off)
Misc./Budget
- Blu Vivo XI
- Best Buy - $120 ($100 off, $220 MSRP)
- Blu Vivo XI+
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- LG K8
- Best Buy - $90 ($50 off, $140 MSRP)
- LG Stylo 5
- Nokia 4.2
- Sony Xperia 1 with Alexa
- Amazon - $850 ($50 off recent prices)
- Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- Amazon - $300 ($130 off MSRP)
Carrier activation phone deals
- Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
- Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- Pixel 4
- Best Buy - Starting at $399 with carrier activation ($400 off)
- T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off)
- Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
- US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
- Google Fi - 50% back in credit with purchase, more details here (50% savings)
- Pixel 4 XL
- T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- US Cellular - $150 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off)
- Pixel 3
- Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off)
- Pixel 3 XL
- US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off)
- Galaxy S10e
- Best Buy - Starting at $450 with activation on Verizon or Sprint ($300 off)
- Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off)
- Galaxy S10
- Costco - $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $900 MSRP) , in-store only
- Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, , in-store only
- Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off)
- Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon,
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($900 off)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 5G
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off, $1,100 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- Sprint - Lease for $30/month on a new line of service
- Galaxy Note10
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($950 off, $950 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Costco - $630 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,100 MSRP) , in-store only
- Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, in-store only
- Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
- Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- Galaxy Note9
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- LG G8 ThinQ
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
- LG G8X ThinQ
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
- Moto G7 Power
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
- Moto E6
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
- T-Mobile Revvlry+
- T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
- Nokia 3V
- Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)
- Galaxy A10e
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
Chromebooks
- All Chromebooks
- Three months of Free Disney+ with activation of new Chromebook, details here
- Pixel Slate plus free accessories
- HP Chromebook 15
- Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- Samsung - $150 ($50 off)
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
- Best Buy - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Best Buy - $299 ($150 off, $449 MSRP)
- Acer Chromebook Spin
- Best Buy, $219 ($110 off, $329 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
- Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15.6"
- UHD
- Lenovo - $689.99 ($210 off)
- UHD
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433
- Best Buy - $370 ($159 off)
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302
- Asus Chromebook C425
- Amazon - $320 ($60 off)
- Asus Chromebook C223
- HP Chromebook 14 (AMD 4GB/32GB)
- BJ's - $250 ($50 off MSRP)
- HP Chromebook x360
- Celeron
- Best Buy - $249 ($130 off)
- Celeron
Smart speakers and displays
Google Assistant
- Google Home
- Nest Hub
- Nest Hub Max
- Target - $199 ($30 off, $229 MSRP)
- Google - $199 ($30 off)
- Home Depot - $199 ($30 off)
- Google Nest Mini
- Google Home Mini (1st gen)
- Walmart - $19 ($30 off, $49 MSRP)
- Target - $19 ($30 off)
- Best Buy - $20 ($29 off)
- Home Depot - $20 ($30 off)
- Macy's - $19 ($30 off)
- Google Home Max
- Lenovo Smart Clock
- Lenovo Smart Display 8" with the Google Assistant
- Lenovo - $100 ($100 off MSRP)
- JBL Link Portable
- JBL Store - $100 ($80 off MSRP) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- JBL Link Music
- JBL Store - $60 ($60 off MSRP) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- JBL Link Bar
- JBL Store - $250 ($150 off MSRP) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- JBL Link 300
- Macy's - $160 ($140 off, $300 MSRP)
- JBL Link 500
- JBL Store - $150 ($300 off MSRP) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- Harman Kardon Citation 100
- Harman Kardon store - $230 ($120 off MSRP) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- Harman Kardon Citation ONE
- Harman Kardon store - $160 ($70 off MSRP) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
Alexa
- Echo (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3-pack
- Amazon - $65 with coupon DOT3PACK, must have three Echo Dots in cart ($40 off)
- Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Indoor/Outdoor 2-camera kit
- Amazon - $185 ($100 off)
- Echo Dot with clock
- Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP)
- Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Echo Show 5
- Echo Show 8
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
- Facebook Portal
- Best Buy - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Facebook Portal Mini
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
- Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa built-in
- Amazon - $500 (~$50 off)
- Bose Soundbar 700 with Alexa built-in
- Amazon - $700 ($100 off)
Connected home
Featured Deal: Smart Home hardware from tink
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tink has you covered with exclusive deals on your favorite August, Sonos, and Google Nest smart home products. At $182.95, the August Smart Lock Pro bundle cannot be beaten. Additionally, get a free Google Home Mini or 2 GE smart bulbs with any Google Home Max purchase. At tink, you can find incredible prices on your favorite smart home products on our Black Friday deals page.
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect + Keypad — $182.95 ($156.04 off)
- Google Home Max + free Google Home Mini — $199 ($50 off)
- eve movie night bundle (eve energy + eve light strip) — $79.95 ($20 off)
Thermostats
- Nest thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $70 off,
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Google - $179 ($70 off)
- Home Depot - $180 ($70 off)
- Amazon - $180 ($70 off)
- Ecobee thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $50 off
- Honeywell smart thermostat
- Best Buy - $120 ($80 off)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control
- Home Depot - $199 ($50 off)
Smart lighting
- Philips Hue 80" light strip
- Target - $90 with $35 gift card,
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
- Target - $200 with $55 gift card,
- Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
- Best Buy - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)
- LIFX bedroom bundle
- LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
- LIFX gamer bundle
- LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
- LIFX smart starter bundle
- LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
- LIFX massive bundle
- LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
- Philips Hue 65-Watt White BR30 two-pack starter kit
- Home Depot - $70 ($10 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color LED Light Strip starter kit
- Home Depot - $89 ($20 off)
- Decora Smart Wi-Fi dimmer
- Home Depot - $35 ($15 off)
- C by GE bulb two-pack
- Macy's - $18 ($7 off)
Smart outlets
- Wyze Smart Plug two pack
- Home Depot - $18 ($2 off)
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- Amazon - $16 ($6-9 off)
- Amazon smart plug
Robot vacuums
- Roomba 675 vacuum
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
- Best Buy - $400 ($250 off)
- Roomba 675
- Target - $200 ($100 off)
- Roomba 690
- Target - $250 ($100 off)
- Roomba e5 (5150)
- Target - $280 ($95 off)
- Roomba 891 vacuum/mop
- Amazon - $300 ($80 off recent prices)
- Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
- Best Buy - $300 ($150 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W
- Target - $150 ($130 off)
- Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
- Best Buy - $400 ($100 off)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S - Works with Alexa & Assistant
- Amazon - $150 ($30 off, ~$50 off recent prices)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 - Works with Alexa & Assistant
- Amazon - $600 ($100-20 off recent prices)
- eufy RoboVac 15C Max
- Amazon - $199.99 w/free Smart Scale using coupon code EUFYSCALEC1, must add both items to cart ($80 off, plus free $30 scale)
- eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid, works with Assistant and Alexa
- Amazon - $380 ($170 off)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
- Amazon - $180 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
Sensors
- Nest Protect smoke detector
- Google - $99 ($20 off)
- Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
Streaming devices
- Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi
- Google - $398 ($80 off)
- Chromecast
- Target - $25 ($10 off)
- Best Buy - $25 ($10 off)
- Home Depot- $25 ($10 off)
- Chromecast Ultra
- Best Buy - $50 ($20 off)
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle
- Walmart - $35 ($29 off)
Amazon
- Fire TV Stick
- Fire TV Stick 4K
- Fire TV Cube
- Echo Link Amp
- Amazon - $240 ($60 off, $300 MSRP)
Roku
- Roku Ultra
- Roku SE
- Walmart - $18 ($42 off, $60 MSRP)
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Best Buy - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $29 ($21 off)
- Roku Smart Soundbar
- Roku - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP)
Headphones
- Master & Dynamic
- 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20 (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30 (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
True wireless earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds
- Apple AirPods
- Target - $145 ($15 off)
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
- Target - $170 ($30 off)
- JBL Free X
- Target - $75 ($75 off)
- Skullcandy Indy
- Target - $50 ($40 off)
- JLab JBuds Air Sport
- Target - $35 ($35 off)
- JLab JBuds Air Executive
- Walmart - $34 ($35 off)
- Onn true wireless earbuds
- Walmart - $15 ($10 off)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
- Sennheiser - $250 ($50 off, $300 MSRP)
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones
- Amazon - $169 (~$30 off)
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds
- JBL Store - $75 ($75 off MSRP) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- TicPods Free
- Mobvoi - $50 ($80 off MSRP)
- Jabra Elite 65T True Wireless Headphones
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds
- Amazon - $ 30 w/on-page coupon ($20 off)
- JBL Free X Truly Wireless earbuds
- Amazon - $75 ($25-75 off recent prices)
- Bose SoundSport Free
- Ultraviolet
- Amazon - $139 ($60 off)
- Ultraviolet
Noise-canceling headphones
- Sony WHH900N
- Costco - $130 ($70 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I
- Costco - $270 ($30 off)
- Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones
- Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
- Sennheiser - $200 ($150 off, $350 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC
- Sennheiser - $120 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Amazon - $278 ($72 off)
- Jabra Elite 85h
Athletic earbuds
- Bose SoundSport
- Powerbeats 3
- Walmart - $89 ($30 off)
- Powerbeats Pro
- Macy's - $200 ($150 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t
- Jabra Elite Active 65t
- Sennheiser HD1 Free
- Sennheiser - $80 ($120 off, $200 MSRP)
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro
- Amazon - $17 w/on-page coupon ($22 off recent prices)
Other headphones
- Beats Solo3 headphones
- Walmart - $129 ($170 off, $299 MSRP)
- Jabra Move Style Edition
- Sennheiser HD 4.50R
- Sennheiser - $80 ($100 off, $180 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 195
- Sennheiser - $300 ($150 off, $450 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 135
- Sennheiser - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
- Sennheiser - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)
- Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
- Sennheiser - $250 ($150 off, $400 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 175
- Sennheiser - $200 ($80 off, $280 MSRP)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II
- Amazon - $179 ($20-50 off)
- UrbanEars Pampas Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon - $126 ($24 off)
Non-smart speakers
- Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $100 ($49 off, $149 MSRP)
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $50 ($50 off, $100 MSRP)
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker
- JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker
- JBL Clip 3
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
- Target - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix
- Costco - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
- Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker
- Target - $125 ($125 off, $250 MSRP)
- Sonos Play:1 two-pack
- Sonos One SL Shadow Edition two-Pack
- Macy's - $249 ($80 off MSRP)
- Sonos Play:5
- Amazon - $399 ($100 off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon - $239 ($60 off)
- Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar (works w/Alexa)
- Amazon - $400 ($50-300 off)
- Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker (works w/Alexa)
- Amazon - $99 ($50-100 off)
- Bose SoundTouch 20 wireless speaker (works w/Alexa)
- Amazon - $175 ($174 off)
- JBL PartyBox 100
- Macy's - $280 ($70 off)
- JBL PartyBox 300
- Amazon - $400 ($50-100 off)
- JBL Pulse 4
- Macy's - $200 ($50 off)
- Altec Lansing IMW257 mini Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon - $12 (~$17 off recent prices)
Security
Arlo
- Arlo Pro
- Arlo Pro 2
- 1-camera kit
- Best Buy - $150 ($49 off, $199 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $129 ($70 off)
- 2-camera kit
- Best Buy - $250 ($100 off)
- 3-camera kit
- Costco - $280 ($150 off, $430 MSRP)
- Amazon - $300 ($380 off MSRP, more like $100 off recent prices)
- Sam's Club - $300 ($380 off MSRP)
- Add-on camera
- Best Buy - $140 ($40 off, $180 MSRP)
- 1-camera kit
- Arlo Pro 3
- Arlo Ultra
- Arlo Baby Monitor
- Amazon - $100 ($20 off)
Nest
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Target - $149 ($80 off, $229 MSRP)
- Google - $149 ($80 off)
- Best Buy - $150 ($79 off)
- Costco - $170 w/ 6-month subscription ($59 off)
- Home Depot - $149 ($80 off)
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Target - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $159 ($40 off)
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)
- Home Depot - $160 ($40 off)
Ring
- Video Doorbell 2
- Costco - $130 ($60 off – $190 MSRP)
- Target - $140 ($50 off)
- Home Depot - $129 ($60 off)
- Indoor Cam 2-pack
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
- Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP)
- Ring Video Doorbell + free Echo Dot
- Amazon - $80 ($70 off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
- Costco - $220 ($80 off, $300 MSRP)
- Ring Outdoor Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight
- Home Depot - $199 ($50 off)
Canary
- Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
- Canary View Indoor Camera
Reolink
- Reolink Argus 2
- Reolink - $61.74 ($33.26 off)
- Reolink RLC-410
- Reolink - $34.39 ($8.60 off)
- Reolink Argus ECO
- Reolink - $52.49 ($22.50 off)
- Reolink Argus Pro
- Reolink - $55.24 ($29.75 off)
- Reolink E1 Pro
- Reolink - $41.25 ($13.75 off)
- Reolink E1
- Reolink - $30.59 ($5.40 off)
Yi
- Yi H30 Outdoor Security Camera
- Home Depot- $65 ($55 off)
Eufy
- Eufy Cam two camera kit
- Home Depot - $269 ($230 off)
- Eufy Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight
- Home Depot - $139 ($60 off)
- Eufy Smart Video Doorbell
- Amazon - $100 with on-page coupon ($60 off)
Connected locks
- August Smart Lock
- Amazon - $55 ($65 off recent prices)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
- Best Buy - $150 ($130 off)
- Yale Assure touchscreen lock
- Best Buy - $210 ($70 off)
- Nest x Yale Smart Lock
- Home Depot - $219 ($60 off)
- Schlage Camelot Connect Smart Door Lock with Alarm
- Home Depot - $149 ($50 off) (ENDS TODAY, 12/1)
- Schlage Camelot Encode Wi-Fi Door Lock with Alarm
- Home Depot - $219 ($30 off)
- Schlage Camelot Sense Smart Door Lock
- Home Depot - $179 ($50 off)
Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain
- Simplisafe 7-piece security system
- Best Buy - $150 ($120 off)
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
- Amazon - $185 ($65 off)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
- Best Buy - $20 ($30 off)
Tablets and e-readers
Amazon
- Fire 7
- Fire 7 Kids Edition
- Fire HD 8
- Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
- Fire HD 10
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018)
Samsung
- Galaxy Tab A 8"
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
- Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Verizon - $380 ($100 off, $480 MSRP)
- Galaxy Tab S6
Onn
- Onn 7" tablet
- Walmart - $28 ($22 off, $50 MSRP)
- Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard
- Walmart - $59 ($40 off, $99 MSRP)
Apple
- iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen)
Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab M10
- Amazon - $120 ($60 off)
Networking
- Nest Wifi
Linksys, Eero, Netgear
- Linksys Velop
- eero Pro Mesh WiFi System
- eero Mesh WiFi System
- NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
- Amazon - $190 ($65-110 off recent prices)
- Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi satellite extender
- Amazon - $180 ($20-70 off recent prices)
TVs
49" and smaller
- Hisense 32" Android TV (720p)
- Best Buy - $80 ($70 off)
- Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p)
Walmart - $98
-
- Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV
- Target - $230 ($70 off)
- Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
- Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
- 49"
- Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices)
- 49"
- Samsung Q70R series TVs
- 49"
- Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices)
- 49"
- Samsung 7 Series TVs
- 43"
- Amazon - $298 ($30 off recent prices)
- 43"
50" - 59"
- Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV
- Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV
- Target - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP)
- TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV
- Target - $280 ($160 off, $440 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV
- Walmart - $328 ($50 off, $378 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV
- Target - $450 ($150 off, $600 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" Q60 Series
- Best Buy - $700 ($200 off, $900 MSRP)
- Onn 58" Roku TV
- Walmart - $198
- Samsung 58" 6 Series TV
- Costco - $380 ($50 off, $430 MSRP)
- LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa
- 55"
- Amazon - $1497 w/ 12 months of Disney+ ($100 off recent prices plus $70 value)
- 55"
- Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
- 55"
- Amazon - $998 ($50-150 off recent prices)
- 55"
- LG Nano 8 Series TVs w/Alexa
- 55"
- Amazon - $597 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-200 off, plus $42 value)
- 55"
- Samsung Q70R series TVs
- 55"
- Amazon - $998 ($100 off recent prices)
- 55"
- Samsung 7 Series TVs
- Samsung 730D 55" Curved 4K TV
- BJ's - $460 ($120 off MSRP)
60" - 69"
- Vizio 65" V Series TV
- Walmart - $398 ($130 off, $528 MSRP)
- LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV
- Target - $480 ($220 off, $700 MSRP)
- Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV
- Target - $600 ($300 off, $900 MSRP)
- Samsung 65" 8 Series TV
- Costco - $780 ($320 off, $1,100 MSRP)
- Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV
- Best Buy - $2,000 ($800 off, $2,800 MSRP)
- LG 65" B9 Series TV
- Costco - $1800 ($500 off, $2,300 MSRP)
- Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
- 65"
- Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices)
- 65"
- LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa
- 65"
- Amazon - $2097 w/12 months of Disney+ ($400-500 off recent prices plus $70 value)
- 65"
- Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
- 65"
- Amazon - $1098 ($100-300 off recent prices)
- 65"
- LG Nano 8 Series TVs w/Alexa
- 65"
- Amazon - $797 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-300 off, plus $42 value)
- 65"
- Sony X950G series TVs
- 65"
- Amazon - $1398 ($100-200 off recent prices)
- 65"
- Samsung Q70R series TVs
- 65"
- Amazon - $1198 ($200 off recent prices)
- 65"
- Samsung 7 Series TVs
- 65"
- Amazon - $598 ($50-100 off recent prices)
- 65"
70" and larger
- Samsung 70" 6 Series TV
- Best Buy - $550 ($350 off, $800 MSRP)
- Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV
- Best Buy - $2,000 ($700 off, $2,700 MSRP)
- Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
- LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa
- 77"
- Amazon - $4997 w/12 months of Disney+ ($500 off recent prices plus $70 value)
- 77"
- Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
- Sony X850G series TVs
- 85"
- Amazon - $2298 (200 off recent prices)
- 85"
- Samsung Q70R series TVs
- Samsung 7 Series TVs
- 75"
- Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices)
- 75"
- TCL 4 series TVs
- 75"
- Best Buy - $600 ($300 off)
- 75"
- LG 8070 series UHD TV
- 82"
- Best Buy - $1600 (site claims $600 off MSRP)
- Sam's Club - $1600 ($200 off)
- 82"
Wearables
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
- Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
- Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
- Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Best Buy - Starting at $230 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit
- Best Buy - $80 ($20 off)
Fitbit
- Fitbit Inspire
- Best Buy - Up to $30 off
- Fitbit Inspire HR
- Fitbit Versa Lite
- Walmart - $99 ($61 off, $160 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $100 ($60 off)
- Target - $100 ($60 off)
- Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 2
- Fitbit Charge 3
- Best Buy - Starting at $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
- Costco - Graphite: $90 ($60 off)
- Costco - Rose Gold $90 ($60 off)
- Amazon
- Rose Gold/Blue Grey - $100 ($40 off recent prices)
- Black - $100 ($40 off recent prices)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition
- Lavender - $120 ($50 off)
- Graphine/White silicone - $120 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Ace 2
Garmin
- Garmin Forerunner 35
- Best Buy - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
- Garmin Jr2
- Best Buy - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP)
- Garmin Instinct
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Garmin store - $200 ($100 off MSRP)
- Garmin Venu
- Best Buy - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP)
- Garmin store - $300 ($100 off MSRP)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3
- Target - $130 ($70 off, $200 off)
- Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition
- Target - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP)
- Garmin vívoactive 4/4S
- Garmin store - $300 ($50 off MSRP)
- Garmin Forerunner 945
- Garmin store - $500 ($100 off MSRP)
- Garmin Foreruner 935
- Garmin store - $400 ($100 off MSRP)
- Garmin Approach S40
- Garmin store - $250 ($50 off MSRP)
- Garmin Darth Vader/Rey Legacy Saga Series
- Garmin store - $350 ($50 off MSRP)
- Garmin First Avenger Legacy Hero Series
- Garmin store - $350 ($50 off MSRP)
- Garmin vívosmart 4
- Garmin store - $100 ($30 off MSRP)
Fossil
- Fossil Sport
- Target - $165 ($110 off, $275 MSRP)
- Gen 5 Carlyle HR
- Gen 5 Julianna HR
Ticwatch
- TicWatch E
- Amazon - $76 ($14 off recent prices)
- TicWatch S2
- Mobvoi - $126 ($54 off MSRP)
- TicWatch E2
- Mobvoi - $112 ($48 off MSRP)
- TicWatch C2
- Mobvoi - $150 ($50 off MSRP)
- TicWatch Pro
- Mobvoi - $187.49 ($61.50 off MSRP)
Misfit
- Misfit Vapor X
- Misfit - $180 ($100 off MSRP)
- Misfit Vapor 2
- Misfit - $149-169 ($100 off MSRP)
- Misfit Vapor
- Misfit - $100 ($100 off MSRP)
Other
Drones
- Tello
- DJI - $79 ($20 off, $99 MSRP)
- Tello Iron Man Edition
- DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP)
- Mavic 2 Pro
- DJI $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP)
Accessories
Featured Deal: Jackery Power Accessories
Jackery's known for cramming massive power into surprisingly portable packages. At special times this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save big on these charging products and more:
- Jackery E160 Power Station — $109.99 ($50 off)
- Black Friday: 5:30 am - 11:30 am PST
- Cyber Monday: 12:55 pm - 6:55 pm PST
- Jackery Power Bar — $69.99 ($50 off)
- Black Friday: 9:50 am - 3:50 pm PST
- Cyber Monday: 4:20 am - 10:20 am PST
- Jackery E500 Power Station — $399 ($100 off)
- Black Friday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm PST
- Cyber Monday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm PST
- Tile Mate (2018)
- Target - $13 ($7 off, $20 MSRP)
- Tile Mate 4-pack (2018
- Target - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)
- Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh
- Target - $25 ($15 off, $40 MSRP)
- OtterBox Symmetry phone cases
- Target - 40% off,
- DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit
- DJI $629 ($120 off, $749 MSRP)
- DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit
- DJI $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP)
- DJI Goggles Racing Edition
- DJI $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
- DJI FPV Air Unit
- DJI $149 ($30 off, $179 MSRP)
- Osmo Pocket
- DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP)
- Osmo Action
- DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP)
- Echo Auto
- Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
- Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP)
- Insta360 One X
- Insta360 store - $339 ($60 off)
- Insta360 One Creator Kit
- Insta360 store - $197 ($150 off)
- Insta360 EVO
- Insta360 store - $359 ($60 off)
- Insta360 Nano S
- Insta360 store - $149 ($90 off)
- Insta360 Pro 2
- Insta360 store - $4,499 ($500 off)
- Aukey 30,000mAh 30W USB C Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank
- Amazon - $53.89 with in-page coupon ($23.10 off)
- Anker Roav Bolt
- Home Depot - $29 ($21 off)
- Sandisk microSD cards
- Extreme 1TB
- Extreme 512GB
- Best Buy - $80 ($30-70 off)
- Extreme 400GB
- Extreme 256GB
- Best Buy - $40 ($5-10 off)
- Extreme 128GB
- Hulu
- Hulu - $2 a month ($23.88 a year) ad-supported plan for new subscribers for one year, details here ($48 off)
- RAVPower 61W USB C Wall Charger
- Amazon - $26 w/on-page coupon ($9 off recent prices)
- Anker 60W Power Port Atom III charger
- Amazon - $28.15 ($14.84 off)
- Logitech Harmony Elite
- Amazon - $230 ($16-40 off)
- Sphero BOLT
- Amazon - $120 ($5-30 off recent prices)
- Sphero RVR
- Amazon - $200 ($50 off)
- Sphero Mini Activity Kit
- Amazon - $60 ($20 off)
- Sphero Specdrums (2 Rings)
- Amazon - $70 ($30 off)
- Xiaomi MITU Mi Robot Builder Rover
- Amazon - $90 ($10-50 off recent prices)
- Anki Cozmo
- Amazon - $110 ($30-52 off recent prices)
- Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition
- Amazon - $50 ($30-71 off recent prices)
- Vector Robot by Anki
- Amazon - $73 ($13.50-90 off recent prices)
- Xiaomi Mijia Mi Dual-Lens Sphere Action Cam
- Anazon - $98.46 ($25-101 off recent prices)
- Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam
- Amazon - $52 w/coupon VANTCAM1 ($28 off)
- Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam
- Amazon - $130 w/coupon VANTCAM2 ($70 off)
- Vantrue T2 Super Capacitor Dash Cam
- Amazon - $105 w/coupon VANTCAM3 ($45 off)
- Vantrue X4 UHD 4K Dash Cam
- Amazon - $150 w/coupon VANTCAM4 ($50 off)
- Vantrue S1 2160P Single Front, Dual 1080P Front and Rear Dash Cam
- Amazon - $150 w/coupon VANTCAM5 ($50 off)
- PNY Elite-X microSD cards
- 256GB
- Amazon - $30 ($7-9 off recent prices)
- 256GB
- Anker Powercore 10,100mAh portable charger
- Amazon - $31 ($9 off) TODAY (11/29) ONLY though deal may continue as in-page coupon
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger
- Amazon - $37.49 ($28.49 off MSRP) TODAY (11/29) ONLY though deal may continue as in-page coupon
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD
- Amazon - $26 ($14 off recent prices) TODAY (11/29) ONLY though deal may continue as in-page coupon
- Anker Powerhouse 200, 200Wh/57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator
- Amazon - $195 ($105 off MSRP) TODAY (11/29) ONLY though deal may continue as in-page coupon
- Samsung Wireless Charger Duo
- Amazon - $40 ($11 off recent prices)
- Sasmung EVO Select microSD cards
- Bellroy cases and accessories
- Bellroy - $20 off $75 or more; $60 off $200 or more
The sales are just getting started, and we'll be covering the best ones all day Monday. Check back often to stay on top of all the best deals.
Comments