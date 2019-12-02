Bose's products are known for being small yet able to fill whole rooms with sound, seemingly defying physics at times. As much is the case with the Alexa-compatible Wi-Fi speaker SoundTouch 20, which is currently reduced to just $175 at Amazon — almost 50% less than the previous $349 it was going for.

The speaker connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and supports streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, but doesn't touch Google's music platforms. The same is true for the Google Assistant – you can only control the speaker via Amazon Alexa. If you'd rather not use your voice, it's also possible to resort to the included remote, the SoundTouch app, or even buttons on top of the device to control playback.

The SoundTouch 20's bigger and smaller siblings are currently also still discounted and available for $300 and $100, respectively. Just head to Amazon to get whichever size you prefer or check out our roundup of Cyber Monday deals for even more opportunities to save cash.