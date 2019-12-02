If you're on the market for high-quality wireless earbuds that you want to take to the gym, Bose's offering is worth considering. The brand's SoundSport Free buds traditionally sell for $200, but they're now $60 off, provided you're willing to get them in flashy Ultraviolet.

The buds offer impressive audio quality, a comfortable fit, and a reliable Bluetooth connection. In terms of battery life, you get about four hours of playback time, which can be extended to 15 thanks to the charging case. Their IPX4 rating makes them sweat-resistant, and therefore perfectly suitable to use at the gym or even during wet weather.

In our review, we liked how great they sounded, but were disappointed by their poor A/C sync. Thankfully, this has been improved by recent software updates, but keep in mind these aren't the best option if you're mostly planning on using them to watch movies.

If you're ready to make your purchase, use the link below to get your pair on Amazon. If you're not sure about your choice, check out our in-depth coverage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to see if another product is more adapted to your needs.