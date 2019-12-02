Asus just released the Chromebook C433 this October, but that doesn't mean the device is spared from Cyber Monday discounts. You can save a whole $160 when you purchase it at Best Buy for $370, down from the previous price of $530.

The C433 is basically just a redesigned C434, which received a glowing review here at Android Police because of its great performance at a comparatively good price. While the two share mostly the same interior hardware, the C433 comes in a more modern, boxier design which should make it easier to use it in tablet mode. The device will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026, making it one of the longest-lasting Chromebooks you can currently get.

Simply head to Best Buy to purchase the C433 – you don't even need to enter a coupon code. Make sure you check out our Cyber Monday roundup to see even more deals on all kinds of gadgets.