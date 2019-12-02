Hello, everyone, and welcome to another week and round of app sales. Today's list is brought to you by the online madness that is Cyber Monday — although, it's hard to tell it from Black Friday anymore beyond the day it takes place. Anyhow, we've got another large list today, so strap in and have at it.

Free

Apps

  1. Mind Melody Pro: stay focus & higher productivity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  3. White Noise Pro: Sleep Sounds & Relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  4. Analog Pure - Palette Pure - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Sharp Harp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. UnreliAlarm - Podcast and music alarm! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Battery Pack Tools - Design and Analysis $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. My Diary $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Wildfire - NOAA Fire Map Info $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. bhyve Pro $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. NOAA Marine Weather Forecast $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Learn Mandarin - HSK 2 Hero $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Anderafin PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Pebble Universe $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Slider Mania Wonders Pro (Puzzles) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. TouchBlocks PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Raya Icon Pack | NEW dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Flaton - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Irex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Pixel Pie 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Platin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. 12 Rules for Life - An Antidote to Chaos $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. AWS - Solutions Architect Associate SAA-C01. PRO $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  3. Home Bookkeeping $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  4. Docs Viewer Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Intello X+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Morse code - learn and play - Premium $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Time and Money: Timeflow $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. Aura Voice Recorder Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. OneClock Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $59.90 -> $29.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. EoEbooks $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. FineScanner AI Pro-PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.90 -> $29.90; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Recipes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. Fang Synth - Accelerometer control, arp, and seq $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. Pegs - Solo Halma (Boardgame) - Cyber Monday Offer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. Seeing Assistant Move $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  23. The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  24. CalcNote Pro - Math Calculator $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Child Radio Tuner Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. ARC Browser $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Construction Calc Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Calendar Status Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. GPS Speedometer - Trip Meter -PRO (No Ads) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Masters Gallery by Reiner Knizia $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Small Living World UNLOCKED $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Nanuleu $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Lumberjack $4.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. impcat BETA $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. CandyCons Unwrapped - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Smart Launcher 3 $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. EmOtiOn I UI for Klwp $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. OXYGEN CIRCLE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. PIXEL SQUARE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. XPERIA - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. ATOMIC - Dark Retro Future Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Seewatch for WatchMaker $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Ubuntu for Kustom/KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Biohazard Samsung Edition [Substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Biohazard Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Prime Novus Substratum $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. SEWING - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days