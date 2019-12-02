Article Contents
Hello, everyone, and welcome to another week and round of app sales. Today's list is brought to you by the online madness that is Cyber Monday — although, it's hard to tell it from Black Friday anymore beyond the day it takes place. Anyhow, we've got another large list today, so strap in and have at it.
Free
Apps
- Mind Melody Pro: stay focus & higher productivity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- White Noise Pro: Sleep Sounds & Relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Analog Pure - Palette Pure - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sharp Harp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- UnreliAlarm - Podcast and music alarm! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Battery Pack Tools - Design and Analysis $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Diary $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wildfire - NOAA Fire Map Info $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- bhyve Pro $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NOAA Marine Weather Forecast $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 2 Hero $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Anderafin PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pebble Universe $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slider Mania Wonders Pro (Puzzles) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- TouchBlocks PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Raya Icon Pack | NEW dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flaton - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Irex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Pie 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Platin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- 12 Rules for Life - An Antidote to Chaos $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- AWS - Solutions Architect Associate SAA-C01. PRO $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Home Bookkeeping $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Docs Viewer Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Intello X+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Morse code - learn and play - Premium $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 1 day
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Time and Money: Timeflow $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aura Voice Recorder Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- OneClock Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $59.90 -> $29.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- EoEbooks $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FineScanner AI Pro-PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.90 -> $29.90; Sale ends in 3 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Recipes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fang Synth - Accelerometer control, arp, and seq $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pegs - Solo Halma (Boardgame) - Cyber Monday Offer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Seeing Assistant Move $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CalcNote Pro - Math Calculator $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Child Radio Tuner Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ARC Browser $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Construction Calc Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calendar Status Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GPS Speedometer - Trip Meter -PRO (No Ads) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Masters Gallery by Reiner Knizia $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nanuleu $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lumberjack $4.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- impcat BETA $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- CandyCons Unwrapped - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Smart Launcher 3 $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- EmOtiOn I UI for Klwp $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- OXYGEN CIRCLE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PIXEL SQUARE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- XPERIA - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ATOMIC - Dark Retro Future Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Seewatch for WatchMaker $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ubuntu for Kustom/KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Biohazard Samsung Edition [Substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Biohazard Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prime Novus Substratum $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SEWING - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
