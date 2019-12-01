Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the release of the console racer GRID Autosport, a new spin on the Might & Magic Heroes series, and a tactical board game themed around the Wars of the Roses. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of November 25th, 2019.

GRID™ Autosport

Android Police coverage: GRID Autosport finally arrives on Android, and you can pick it up today for $10

GRID Autosport is a console-quality racer that has finally arrived on Android this week. The full game can be had for $10, and there are no IAPs or ads, which makes this a premium release. If you've yet to play this racer, it mixes many styles of racing, from dirt tracks to city streets, and of course, there are tons of different cars to choose from. In comparison, most racers on Android are F2P, and so often contain many questionable monetization systems. So if you've been searching for a premium mobile racer that won't break the bank, GRID Autosport is currently the best option available.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos

Android Police coverage: (Update: Out now) Ubisoft reveals Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos, a new strategy RPG, available for pre-registration

Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos is a spinoff title from the Might & Magic RPG series, and since it's a branded mobile release built to bank on fan nostalgia, it's as shallow as you would expect. At its core, this is a gacha game clearly designed around its many in-app purchases. Luckily there are nine different game modes available, so at the very least, this release offers a lot to do despite its iffy monetization. All in all, Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos is yet another bland mobile collection game that does little to differentiate itself where it actually counts.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

King Tactics – Wars of the Roses

King Tactics is a strategic board game where you'll get to master all of the battles of the Wars of the Roses in historical order. The controls are easy enough to understand, and there are only a few rules to the game, which means anyone can jump in and perform admirably. This is precisely what makes the game an enjoyable two-player affair, so if you're looking for a PvP title that's easy to get into, King Tactics is a solid choice.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wanna Survive

Wanna Survive is a zombie apocalypse turn-based tactics game that features streamlined gameplay for mobile devices. Primarily this title plays a lot like similar strategic games, such as X-Com and Final Fantasy Tactics. Of course, this is an indie release, so the polish is lacking, through the pixel-based graphics get the job done. Luckily the tactical gameplay holds up, which is the real draw of this release.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

Dream Home: the board game

Dream Home: the board game is the first of three Asmodee Digital releases this week, and as you would expect, it's a digital board game adaptation. This particular title revolves around interior design, and so it will be your job to decorate the homes of wealthy clients while keeping them pleased and your reputation intact. Should you have to deal with a problematic client, you'll run the risk of losing out to a rival designer, so it's in your best interest to keep everyone happy to ensure success.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Gang of Four: The Card Game - Bluff and Tactics

Gang of Four: The Card Game - Bluff and Tactics is the second release from Asmodee Digital this week, and it offers an exciting game of cunning and strategy where the first person to get rid of their cards will ascend to supreme power. This is a round-based card game that contains solo play as well as multiplayer gameplay that supports up to four players online or locally. So if you're looking for an enjoyable card game to play with friends at small gatherings, Gang of Four is a perfect choice.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Takenoko: the Board Game - Puzzle & Strategy

Takenoko: the Board Game - Puzzle & Strategy is the third of three digital board game adaptations released by Asmodee Digital this week. This title specifically explores the life of a Japanese gardener tasked with caring for the emperor's panda. This means it will be your job to grow all the types of bamboo the panda loves, and in order to beat your rivals, you'll have to continually make improvements to your plots by building irrigation channels or adding fertilizer to accelerate the bamboo's growth, and whoever completes the most objectives, wins the game.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Battle Balls Royale

Battle Balls Royale is an io game where you'll collect beans and fight enemy blobs to level up, grow bigger, and get stronger, all so you can rise to the top of the leaderboard before time runs out. It's a fairly basic setup for an io release, though the graphics are cute, and the core gameplay is just as fun as it ever was.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bumpy Floor

Bumpy Floor is an easy game to grasp. All you have to do is get the ball to the hole. The thing is, the floor is constantly moving while you are rolling on it, which makes your goal challenging since it's the entire point of this release. All in all, it will be your job to keep the ball on the stage while rolling ever-closer to your goal, which can be fun in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Kingdomtopia: Idle Animal Tycoon

Kingdomtopia: Idle Animal Tycoon is indeed an idle game, but since it's currently in early access, you won't have to deal with any in-app purchases. Much like any idle game, it will be your job to grow your numbers while micromanaging your upgrades, which means the majority of your time will be spent in the title's menus while the game plays itself.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Doctor Who Infinity

Okay, I don't typically cover match-3 games, but for Doctor Who Infinity, I've made an exception. Not because the gameplay is any good, because it isn't, thanks to the horrible RNG and glitchy controls. You see, this game also contains a bunch of comic-book-like stories, and you can even play through the first three chapters for free (though you will have to put up with the dull match-3 puzzles). For these stories, I say this game is worth giving playing if you are a huge Doctor Who fan.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Master Thief

Master Thief is a new Ketchapp release, and it's primarily a stealth game that's all about robbing museums while hiding in the shadows. You'll first stake out your target, and then it's time to steal the item of your desire, the Mona Lisa. As long as you can avoid all light to reach your goal, you'll be fine, but of course, there are many security guards that you'll have to deal with, so your thieving endeavor will take some finesse to pull off the job competently, which is why this is an enjoyable game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Bouncing Buddies

Bouncing Buddies is a casual arcade game where you'll bounce animals from one platform to the next to reach your goal, and of course, there will be many obstacles in your path, which you'll have to dodge along your way. The difficulty of this title builds up rather slowly, so you'll have to play for a while to get to the more challenging levels, but once you do, this bouncing game starts to really come together.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Basket Dunk 3D

Basket Dunk 3D is a Ketchapp release that offers simple arcade-based gameplay that's all about dunking basketballs. It will be your job to successfully dribble the ball down the court, to then dunk the ball in the most outrageous fashion possible. Of course, this won't be easy since there will be many obstacles blocking your path, which is what makes the game so challenging despite its simple mechanics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Farmers.io

Farmers.io is just that, an io game that takes place on a farm. Much like every other io release, this is a battle royale game where you'll build the length of your tractor by farming the land. The lengthier your tractor, the easier it will be to mow down your foes, which is the ultimate goal, to see how long you can survive each round.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

N.E.O

N.E.O is an action RPG with a sci-fi theme, and it will be your job to escape an unknown planet as you take down foes and gear your squad. Like most ARPGs, loot is your goal, so if you want to survive the harsh creatures on the uninviting planet you're trapped on, killing these monsters to score new loot is your primary goal. Oh, and unlike most F2P ARPGs, there are no loot boxes in this release, which means you'll actually have to use your gaming skills to advance instead of a fat wallet.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

Craft Strategy - Battle Simulator! (Beta)

Craft Strategy is a battle simulator that just entered into a beta testing stage this week. The graphics could use a little work, though they are serviceable, and the gameplay can be enjoyable, though it could use some polish too. So far, there are only three separate wolds to battle on, but more should be coming soon. The goal of the game is to build an army while keeping all of your units upgraded, to then take on your many foes, and there's even some strategy at play, which means there's much more to explore than you would at first suspect from such a title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

Snake Hero

Snake Hero is an early access release, and it offers simple controls where you'll grow and collect heroes while defeating your enemies. It's a simple setup that can easily be played one-handed, though the gameplay can become stale quickly, which is par for the course for simple arcade games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Eye of Prophecy

Eye of Prophecy is a striking game that offers a unique style with is green monochromatic design. At its core, it's a dungeon crawler with roguelike elements where the player will have to face challenging labyrinths filled with enemies. There are 24 procedurally generated levels in total, as well as three separate boss fights, which should keep players busy no matter how many times they choose to replay the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

Girl's War Z

Girl's War Z is an action-defense RPG from Com2uS, and you'll play the part of a female immune to a zombie virus. It will be your job to rid the world of this plague by beating up a bunch of zombies. Sadly the majority of the game is auto-play, so it's not like you'll actually get to manually beat up these zombies because you'll have to spend the majority of your time in the game's menu's micromanaging your ever-rising numbers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

LAST CLOUDIA

Last Cloudia comes from Crunchyroll Games, and it's the latest title in the studio's mobile portfolio. Much like every other free-to-play RPG on the Play Store, this is a collection game, and since it was only recently acquired by Crunchyroll, the studio is celebrating its acquisition by launching the Collection of Mana in-game event. This event will feature a few characters from Square Enix titles, so if you'd like to check out these limited character additions, make sure to do so soon before the event is over.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Last Day Rules: Survival

Last Day Rules: Survival is a zombie survival game, and like most generic clones of this nature, you can expect gameplay that resembles that of every notable survival game on the Play Store. Honestly, I can see the draw of jumping into a fresh experience so that everyone is competing at the same level, but past that, this clone does little to advance the genre.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

EZPZ Saga——Chilled IDLE Fantasy

EZPZ Saga is another idle RPG released this week, though it's currently in early access, so it is still a work in progress. The game was built to focus on auto-fighting and storytelling, so at the very least there is a story to experience as the game plays itself, though I can't say the effort of watching a game grind endlessly while you micromanage your characters and equipment is really worth it unless you are a massive fan of idle games and RPG tropes.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tiny Decks & Dungeons

Tiny Decks & Dungeons is an early-access release that offers fast turn-based gameplay where you'll catch and breed monsters, customize your village, and possibly jump into some PvP to test your mettle. Since this is a title that's still in testing, expect a few bugs, but if you'd like to take an early look to see how the game is shaping up, you can do so with this early-access release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Never Ending Dungeon - IDLE RPG

Never Ending Dungeon is an idle RPG, where you'll explore a never-ending number of procedurally generated dungeons while slaying monsters and grabbing loot. Of course, since this is an idle game, all of this will unfold automatically after a few taps, until it's time to upgrade. Then you'll get to spend the majority of your time in the game's many menus as you slowly raise your numbers to gain even more upgrades. While the game looks great, the idle gameplay is as stale as ever.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $100.00

