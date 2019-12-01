LG's tendency to update its devices incredibly slowly has become something of a running gag in the tech community, especially after the company unveiled a 'Software Upgrade Center' last year that didn't change matters much. It seems like the company's current flagship is receiving Android 10 in a timely manner, but don't get excited yet.
There is currently one confirmed report of Android 10 rolling out to an LG G8 ThinQ in South Korea, courtesy of Reddit user Jerry101923. They posted the update confirmation on Reddit, then shared additional screenshots with GSMArena.
We weren't able to find any additional reports on social media, so the rollout seems to be extremely limited for now. If previous upgrades are anything to go by, those of you outside the Korean Peninsula will be waiting several more months to get Android 10—while the G7 got Pie in January of 2019, models in other countries didn't get it until July.
Comments