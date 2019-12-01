If you're looking for a pair of workout buds that offer superior audio quality, you're in luck, as JBL's Free X true wireless earphones are designed for active people, and are more than 50% off this Black Friday. You can get them for $70 at B&H or $75 on Amazon, instead of their original $150 MSRP.

For this price, you get IPX5 water and sweat resistance, as well as four hours of battery life. These can be extended to 20 hours thanks to the included charging case. Unfortunately, the latter is powered by an old-fashioned MicroUSB cable and doesn't feature wireless charging, so you'll have to carry an extra cable if your phone is powered by USB-C.

Thanks to their 5.6mm dynamic drivers, the Free X sound great. However, since they're mostly designed for music playback and with active people in mind, they don't seem to perform well when it comes to watching content, as some users have reported lag issues in their reviews.

If you're interested in getting a pair, use one of the links below to navigate to your favorite retailer's site. Unfortunately, only the black model is as low as $70, and exclusively at B&H. However, the white one is available on both sites for $75. Lastly, check out our extensive Black Friday coverage to see what other deals are available.