Anker is known for building reliable yet relatively affordable products. Its Eufy sub-brand focuses on delivering the same promise for smart-home appliances such as robot vacuums, mops, smart cameras, doorbells, light bulbs, and more. This Black Friday, you can save up to $100 on a range of robot vacuums and mops, with models as low as $180.

Vacuums

When it comes to robot vacuums, Eufy has a substantially large offering. Although not all of them are on sale this weekend, five are marked down, and you'll get to pick the one that's the most suited to your needs. Many of them have hit their lowest price ever, but some require you to apply an on-page coupon before adding them to your cart to benefit from the markdown.

The 11S and 12 are amongst the slimmest models, but they don't have Wi-Fi in case you wanted to control them remotely. If connectively is important to you, go for the MAX versions, as both come with built-in Wi-Fi and high suction power. Lastly, if you'd rather prevent your robot vacuum from entering specific rooms, go for the 30 versions, as the two of them ship with boundary strips to restrict the device to a pre-set cleaning area.

Hybrids

If you really want your floor to shine, you may want to get a two-in-one model that can both vacuum and mop your floor in complete autonomy. The below model is now selling for just $380, the lowest it's ever been, while its list price is around $550.

If you're interested in other Black Friday deals, make sure to check out our detailed deal coverage here.