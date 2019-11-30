Smart speakers and smart displays are still relatively-new types of devices, and since many of them don't have a screen, it's not always obvious how to do certain tasks. That includes performing a factory reset, which involves different steps on Google's smart speakers/displays and third-party Assistant devices.

In this guide, we'll go over how to factory reset every kind of Google Assistant-powered smart thing. No matter if you're trying to troubleshoot issues, or sell/give your smart device to someone else, this is an easy process.

Google Home

If you have Google's OG smart speaker, all you have to do is hold down the microphone mute button on the back for about 15 seconds. You'll hear Assistant confirming that the Home will be reset.

Google Home Mini/Nest Mini

Google has produced two 'Mini' speakers, the original Home Mini, and the 2019 Nest Mini. If you're not sure which one you have, flip it over and check if there is a wall mount screw slot. If there is a slot, you have the Nest Mini, and if not, you have the Home Mini.

Left: Home Mini; Right: Nest Mini

If you have the original Home Mini, there's a small factory reset button on the bottom, next to the connector for the power cord. Press and hold it for about 15 seconds, then you should hear a confirmation that the reset process is starting.

If you have a Nest Mini, turn the microphone off using the switch on the side, then hold down on the top of the speaker (where the lights are) for 15 seconds.

Google Home Max

If you have Google's giant Home Max speaker, just find the factory reset button next to the power cord, and hold it for about 12 seconds. Easy peasy.

Google Nest Hub/Hub Max

For Google's smart displays, the Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub) and Nest Hub Max, the rest process is super easy. Just press and hold both volume buttons together for 10 seconds—a message should appear on the screen telling you about the reset.

Third-party Assistant speakers

There are hundreds of different smart speakers powered by Google Assistant, so these steps might not work for all of them, but we have verified the instructions to work with models from JBL, Best Buy, and other manufacturers.

On most third-party Assistant speakers, simply turn the device on and then hold down the mute button for 15 seconds.

Chromecast

The Chromecast isn't technically an Assistant device on its own, but it's close enough that we figured we should include it here anyway. The process is different depending on which model you have.

For the first-generation Chromecast, the one that looks like a stick, plug it into a TV if you haven't already. Then, hold down on the only button (it's next to the charging port) for at least 25 seconds until the solid light starts flashing. It should reboot and begin the reset process.

The first-generation Chromecast

For all other Chromecasts, plug it into a TV if you haven't already, and hold down the button on the side of the Chromecast. The light should begin blinking orange, and when the light turns white, you can let go of the button, and the reset process will start.

The third-generation Chromecast