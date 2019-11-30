Do you need an outdoor security camera for your home? Maybe you want to catch your Amazon delivery driver chucking boxes at your door, or make sure no one has stolen your packages. Now you can get the YI H30 Outdoor Security Camera for just $64.88 exclusively from Home Depot, a $55.11 savings from the original MSRP. Six months of cloud storage is also included, making this an even better offer.

This camera offers a resolution of 1080p, night vision, two-way audio, and a deterrent alarm. It's also IP68 water-resistant, so it can function perfectly in any weather. YI Technology is also including six months of cloud backup with this camera, which you don't get always get with security products.

To grab this deal, just head to the link below. No coupon code is required.