Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a survey app from Facebook, a website builder from Envato, and a social podcast app from Breaker. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Chat4All Translate App

The Chat4All Translate App is the perfect solution for gamers that don't have an external tool to communicate when logged out from their favorite games. This is especially important when trying to interact with players that don't speak your native language since Chat4All can translate text on the fly. So if you often play games like Guns of Glory, Kings of Avalon, or Fortnite and increasingly find it challenging to communicate in these multi-language spaces, the Chat4All Translate App is indeed the answer to your problem. You can expect an auto-translate option, for those that don't want to have to translate text manually, and there's even a method to share videos and pictures built directly into the app, for those times text won't cut it, and a meme is necessary to get your point across.

Apps

Facebook Viewpoints

Android Police coverage: The new Facebook Viewpoints app will pay you a pittance to take surveys

Facebook Viewpoints is a survey app that awards points for participation. So if you have no problem sharing data like your name, email address, country of residence, date of birth, and gender with Facebook, a company notorious for selling user data, then you may get some use out of Facebook Viewpoints. The app will automatically pull this info from your Facebook account, which is the only supported login method at this time. After that, you'll be invited to "programs," which are surveys that award a set number of points. Should you reach 1,000 points, Facebook will send you $5 via PayPal.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Milkshake — Website Builder

Android Police coverage: Envato releases Milkshake, an app to make vertical websites

Milkshake is an app tailor-made for Instagram creators that would like to create a stand-alone bio site. Primarily you'll use this app to build mobile-oriented sites, where a Milkshake site is the equivalent of a vertical video, and creation is pretty simple. So if you'd like to build a mobile website in under 10-minutes, Milkshake is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Breaker—The social podcast app

Android Police coverage: Breaker is beta testing its 'social' podcast app for Android, and here's what it looks like

Breaker is a new social podcast app that just entered into early-access, which means the majority of Android users can finally jump in to see what's on offer. This is a typical podcast app, though it does contain a few ease-of-use features, such as a bottom navigation bar and Castbox support. The app even supports a dark mode, which I'm sure many of our readers will be enthused about, so if you're looking for a new app to listen to podcasts, Breaker is a suitable choice, just keep in mind that it's still in testing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Microsoft Learn Chinese

Microsoft Learn Chinese is a new mobile app from Microsoft designed to help users learn Chinese. What separates this app from the majority of language apps on the Play Store is its AI. This AI is useful for grading your pronunciation in order to ensure that you are speaking correctly, and you can even take advantage of chatbots to work on your conversation skills. Best of all, the app is free, so if you're looking to expand your Chinese language abilities, Microsoft Learn Chinese is a great choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Playlistmania

Playlistmania is a new playlist sharing app that arrived on the Play Store this week. It's compatible with many different music services so that you can easily share all of your favorite playlists with your friends, no matter which services they prefer to use. What's unique about this release is that you can convert your playlists so that they will support a different service no matter where they were created. So if you happen to use Spotify and a friend prefers a different service, you can easily convert your Spotify playlists so that they will work when shared with a user who favors a different service.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Quit Vaping

As someone that has personally quit smoking through the use of a nicotine vaping device, I see the usefulness of apps like Quit Vaping. Not only does this app provide a supportive community that will help you quit vaping through advice and encouragement, much like a cigarette quitting application, you can track how much money you've saved while not spending any funds on vapes or e-liquid. Essentially this app will highlight all of the harm reduction of the process, which is very helpful since you're constantly reminding yourself of the many reasons you're trying to quit.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Nude - Auto Hide Private Photos & Videos (Gymnos)

Nude is an app built to help users protect their sensitive videos and photos. This app does not back up any data online, which means your data will never leave your device when using this app, which also means you can use this app offline whenever you like. What's great about this release is that it performs all of the leg work for you by automatically hiding anything that appears to be sensitive. Better yet, there's biometric support, so you can rest easy knowing that no one can access this app without your fingerprint.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Tile Shortcuts - Quick settings apps & shortcuts

Tile Shortcuts makes it easy to customize your Quick Setting tiles, and unlike similar apps, it retains the use of your system's icons, thus guaranteeing compatibility with your system's theme. You can add new shortcuts for apps, intents, URLs, and activities, and you can even customize their icons so that everything matches. While there are many apps that already offer similar features, if you're looking for something new to explore, Tile Shortcuts is as useful a choice as any.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $12.99

NordPass® Password Manager & Digital Vault

NordPass Password Manager & Digital Vault is just that, a password management app that also contains a digital vault for all of your sensitive content. The app comes from NordVPN, a cybersecurity company, though if you want to take advantage of cloud syncing, you'll have to pay for a subscription, which may not appeal to everyone.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $35.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Clean Home+

Clean Home+ comes from Philips, and it's a tie-in app designed for easy connections to Philips-branded air purifiers, humidifiers, and robot vacuum cleaners. By connecting this app to the aforementioned products, you'll be able to control them from anywhere you like, even if you're not at home. This way, Philips' customers gain greater control over their household items if they choose to buy into Philips smart home products and then connect them to this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung TV True Fit

Samsung TV True Fit was released in Canada this week, and while there are still many regions that can't access the app, what we do know is that once the app is available in more regions, people will be able to easily see how a Samsung TV they would like to purchase will fit in the room they would like to place it, all thanks to the augmented reality functionality of this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.