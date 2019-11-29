There are plenty of reasons to need a solid wireless internet setup: knocking back gigabytes of bandwidth playing Stadia, surfing the web for the best Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals, and binging your favorite movies and TV shows, just to name a few. If your network isn't up to par, it'll certainly let you know with dropped frames, sluggish video buffering, and endless loading screens. Give your Wi-Fi the boost it deserves with this Netgear Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System or Orbi Voice Wi-Fi Satellite Extender, up to 40% off today on Amazon.

The three-pack Netgear Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System comes with one main router and two wall plug satellites that promise to provide up to 5,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage within a single home or business. Its tri-band setup utilizes one band for communication between the mesh system while the other two bands are free to support up to 20 devices. You can also plug into the wired ethernet port to deliver up to 2.2 Gbps of HD streaming to your wired device. Pair your system with a Netgear Orbi Voice Whole Home Mesh WiFi Satellite Extender for Amazon Alexa voice command support and audio playback via a Harman Kardon speaker.

This offer is only valid until the end of today or while supplies lasts, so order your Netgear Orbi equipment soon. For even more Black Friday discounts, keep an eye on our huge deals roundup here.

Buy: