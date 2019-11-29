The flagship smartphone competition is always fierce, and LG's phones haven't exactly been among the best lately. It was virtually impossible to recommend the G8 at its $849.99 MSRP, but it's one hell of a phone with the latest and greatest specs for $399.99.

The G8 is equipped with a 6.1" 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB with microSD expansion, a 12MP + 16MP rear camera combo, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3,500mAh battery. In our review, we liked the design, the performance, the cameras, and the great-sounding headphone jack. Our only real qualm was with the display, which is still decent, but doesn't get as bright as the G7's.

Amazon's G8s are unlocked with full compatibility for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. This is a limited-time deal with around 12.5 hours remaining as of publishing time, so don't wait up. It's a lot of phone for $400.