Article Contents
It's the most wonderful time of year for tech aficionados who've been waiting to buy some new gear. You've probably seen a lot of US-only discounts on the site over the past few days, so it's about time we took a look at some of the best Black Friday deals across the pond in the UK.
Many of these offers are available throughout the weekend, but you're better off getting in there early as there won't be unlimited stock. It's also worth noting that other stores may be price-matching some of these deals even if they aren't listed below, so check with your favorite retailer before you buy. Happy shopping!
Google Store
Pixel 4 XL — From £759 (save £70) + free Nest Hub
Pixel 3a — From £329 (save £70)
Pixel 3a XL — From £399 (save £70)
Nest Mini — £29 (save £20)
Nest Hub — £59 (save £60)
Nest Hub Max — £189 (save £30)
Google Home — £49 (save £40)
Google Home Mini — £19 (save £30)
Google Home Max — £199 (save £100)
Nest Wifi Router — £129 (save £20)
Nest Wifi Point — £109 (save £20)
Nest Wifi Router and Point — £199 (save £40)
Nest Hello Doorbell — £149 (save £80)
Nest Learning Thermostat — £169 (save £50)
Nest Thermostat E — £149 (save £50)
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor — £279 (save £50)
Nest Cam Outdoor — £139 (save £40)
Nest Cam Indoor — £119 (save £40)
Chromecast — £20 (save £10)
Chromecast Ultra — £54 (save £15)
Most of these deals end on December 3, and various other Nest bundles can also be found here.
Amazon devices
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — £22 (save £28)
Echo Dot with Clock — £34.99 (save £25)
Echo (3rd Gen) — £59.99 (save £30)
Echo Plus (2nd Gen) — £99 (save £40)
Echo Show (2nd Gen) — £159.99 (save £60)
Echo Show 5 — £49.99 (save £30)
Echo Show 8 — £59.99 (save £60)
Fire TV Stick — £19.99 (save £20)
Fire TV Stick 4K — £29.99 (save £20)
Fire TV Cube — £79.99 (save £30)
Kindle — £54.99 (save £15)
Kindle Paperwhite — £84.99 (save £35)
Kindle Oasis — From £179.99 (save £50)
Various other Amazon Echo/smart home bundles are available here.
Smartphones
For Google Pixels (see Google Store section above)
OnePlus 7 Pro (8/256GB) — £595 (save £104)
OnePlus 7 Pro (12/256GB) — £649 (save £150)
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 — £399 (save £385)
Samsung Galaxy S8 — £339 (save £285)
Samsung Galaxy S10e — £499 (save £170)
Samsung Galaxy S10 — £549 (save £100)
Samsung Galaxy S10+ — £699 (save £200)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — £719 (save £150)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — £849 (save £150)
Huawei P30 Pro — £639 (save £160)
Sony Xperia 1 — £639 (save £210)
Wearables
TicWatch C2 — £125.99 (save £64)
TicWatch E2 — £102.19 (save £43.80)
TicWatch S2 — £111.99 (save £48)
TicWatch Pro — £150.49 (save £64.50)
Huawei Watch GT 2 — £149.99 (save £50)
Fitbit Versa Lite — £89.99 (save £60)
Fitbit Versa Special Edition — £146.99 (save £73)
Withings Steel HR — From £119 (save £51)
Withings Move — From £48 (save £12)
Withings Move ECG — £104 (save £26)
Chromebooks
Acer Spin 15 — £449.99 (save £50)
Asus C433 — £399 (save £100)
Asus C434 — £499 (save £100)
Audio
Sony WH-1000XM3 — £229 (save £100)
Bose 700 — £199 (save £50)
Bose QC 35II — £229 (save £100)
Jabra Elite 65t— £96.99 (save £53)
Jabra Elite 65t Active — £109.99 (save £60)
Jabra Elite 85h — £199 (save £80)
Sonos One SL — £149 (save £30)
Sonos One — £159 (save £40)
Sonos Beam — £329 (save £70)
Sonos Sub — £599 (save £100)
Master & Dynamic — Spend £200, get 20% off (code BF20,) or spend £300 and get 30% off (code BF30)
Smart Home & Security
For Nest devices (see Google Store section above)
All-new Ring Stick Up Cam — £79.96 (save £9)
Ring Stick Up Cam Elite — £119 (save £60)
Ring Spotlight Cam Wired or Battery — £139 (save £60)
Blink XT2 2-Camera System — £134.99 (save £45)
Hive Active Heating — £134.25 (save £45)
LifX A60 bulb — £39 (save £15)
LifX Mini Colour bulb — £34.99 (save £10)
LifX Mini White bulb— £15.99 (save £4)
LifX Beam — £149.99 (save £30)
25% off Netatmo smart home products
One more thing...
Shhh... Don't tell anyone I recommended this, but it's an enticing deal so I thought I'd throw it in.
Apple iPhone XR — From £549 (save £200)
I'm sure there are many more great deals out there besides these, so if you spot any really decent ones, let everyone know in the comments.
Comments