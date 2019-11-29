The Google Home Max is kind of a ridiculous thing: it's huge, and even one can get plenty loud enough to incite a noise complaint. Even more ridiculous (and more likely to rile up your neighbors) is that the speakers are designed to work in pairs. If that sounds like something you'd be into, you're in luck: for Black Friday, retailer Tink is selling a two-pack for just $339, a full $259 under retail.

Regarded by many (including us) as the best Google Assistant-equipped speaker money can buy, the Home Max launched at $400 — a sum that made it extremely difficult to recommend to average consumers. It's since been permanently reduced to $300. But even in light of the speaker's newer, lower MSRP, this deal is still effectively buy one, get one for $39, which is an insane value.

To further sweeten the deal, customers in most states won't pay a nickel in sales tax. The only catch, if you could call it one, is that only the Chalk color is available — no Charcoal here. Head over to Tink to grab a pair now, and you'll have the speakers in time to drown out your family over the holidays.

