When investing in smart home upgrades meant to keep you and your family safe, you need to know that you're getting the best gear from a name you can trust. Founded in 2016, tink has become a leader in the smart home industry by pairing a portfolio of expert-tested products with devoted customer service, all for attractive prices plus free delivery and returns. This Black Friday, tink is offering plenty of discounts on some fantastic smart home products, like this August Smart Lock Pro, Connect, and Keypad bundle for only $182.95 ($156.04 off).
Left to right: August Smart Lock Pro, August Connect Wi-Fi bridge
The August Smart Lock Pro door locking system isn't just built with security in mind — it's tailored for maximum convenience without sacrificing functionality. This bundle comes with three main components that all work in tandem to create the ultimate door securing system. First is the August Smart Lock Pro, the main mechanism that controls the lock on your door. It it compatible with most standard deadbolts, and it installs in just minutes. Next is the Connect, a Wi-Fi bridge that lets users tap into the August Home app to lock or unlock their door from virtually anywhere, be it standing outside their home, sitting at their work desk, or vacationing abroad. Finally, the included in-home keypad lets users type in a code to control the August Smart Lock Pro, no smartphone necessary.
At face value, the August Smart Lock Pro bundle is already a helpful upgrade to have in your smart home, but its true advantages lie in its intelligent features. For instance, DoorSense technology can detect when you've left your home and send you a notification if you forget to lock your door. You can also set the system to automatically lock up when you leave or unlock when you return, all without using your keys or taking your phone out of your pocket. Guest codes let you temporarily give entry access to a friend, family member, or neighbor, just in case you need someone to check if you left the stovetop running. Intelligent tracking lets you know which of your guests have entered your home, how many times they've passed through, and when. You can even control your August Smart Lock Pro with your voice using Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri.
Left to right: August Keypad, August Smart Lock Pro installation
On this Black Friday, you can snag the August Smart Lock Pro, Connect, and Keypad bundle for only $182.95 ($156.04 off) on tink's website. The savings don't stop there, though. There are even more smart home discounts on tink's Black Friday page, like this Google Home Max with free Google Home Mini for $199, SONOS PLAYBASE with Google Nest Mini for $560, 2 x Google Home Max for $359, and Eve Movie Night smart LED light strip with smart plug for $79.95, plus additional Cyber Monday savings on the SONOS PLAY:5 with Philips Hue White Bluetooth, Sonos Beam, 2 Sonos One SL with Philips Hue White Bluetooth, and many more.
