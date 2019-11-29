Smart speakers have been heavily discounted for the last couple of Black Fridays, and 2019 continues the trend, but also adds smart displays into the mix, as well. We've got a few hot deals you should probably hop on if you're in the market, like a 40% discount on the new Nest Mini at multiple retailers. JBL is also running a doorbuster on its powerful Link 500 smart speaker, which normally goes for close to $400. There are plenty of Alexa-powered options in our list, too.
Google Assistant
- Google Home
- Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP)
- Nest Hub
- Nest Hub Max
- Target - $199 ($30 off, $229 MSRP)
- Google - $199 ($30 off)
- Home Depot - $199 ($30 off)
- Google Nest Mini
- Google Home Mini (1st gen)
- Walmart - $19 ($30 off, $49 MSRP)
- Target - $19 ($30 off)
- Best Buy - $20 ($29 off)
- Home Depot - $20 ($30 off)
- Google Home Max
- Lenovo Smart Clock
- Lenovo Smart Display 8" with the Google Assistant
- Lenovo - $100 ($100 off MSRP)
- JBL Link Portable
- JBL Store - $100 ($80 off MSRP)
- JBL Link Music
- JBL Store - $60 ($60 off MSRP)
- JBL Link Bar
- JBL Store - $250 ($150 off MSRP)
- JBL Link 500
- JBL Store - $150 ($300 off MSRP)
- Harman Kardon Citation 100
- Harman Kardon store - $230 ($120 off MSRP)
- Harman Kardon Citation ONE
- Harman Kardon store - $160 ($70 off MSRP)
Alexa
- Echo (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3-pack
- Amazon - $65 with coupon DOT3PACK, must have three Echo Dots in cart ($40 off)
- Echo Dot with clock
- Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP)
- Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Echo Show 5
- Echo Show 8
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
- Facebook Portal
- Best Buy - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Facebook Portal Mini
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
- Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa built-in
- Amazon - $500 (~$50 off)
- Bose Soundbar 700 with Alexa built-in
- Amazon - $700 ($100 off)
Comments