Smart speakers have been heavily discounted for the last couple of Black Fridays, and 2019 continues the trend, but also adds smart displays into the mix, as well. We've got a few hot deals you should probably hop on if you're in the market, like a 40% discount on the new Nest Mini at multiple retailers. JBL is also running a doorbuster on its powerful Link 500 smart speaker, which normally goes for close to $400. There are plenty of Alexa-powered options in our list, too.

Google Assistant

Alexa