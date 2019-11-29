Smart speakers have been heavily discounted for the last couple of Black Fridays, and 2019 continues the trend, but also adds smart displays into the mix, as well. We've got a few hot deals you should probably hop on if you're in the market, like a 40% discount on the new Nest Mini at multiple retailers. JBL is also running a doorbuster on its powerful Link 500 smart speaker, which normally goes for close to $400. There are plenty of Alexa-powered options in our list, too.

Google Assistant

  • Google Home
    • Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP)
  • Nest Hub
  • Nest Hub Max
  • Google Nest Mini
  • Google Home Mini (1st gen)
  • Google Home Max
  • Lenovo Smart Clock
    • Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP)
    • Lenovo - $39.99 ($40 off)
    • Rakuten - $34 w/coupon code LEN6B ($46 off)
  • Lenovo Smart Display 8" with the Google Assistant
    • Lenovo - $100 ($100 off MSRP)
  • JBL Link Portable
  • JBL Link Music
  • JBL Link Bar
  • JBL Link 500 
  • Harman Kardon Citation 100
  • Harman Kardon Citation ONE

Alexa

  • Echo (3rd gen)
  • Echo Dot (3rd gen)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3-pack
    • Amazon - $65 with coupon DOT3PACK, must have three Echo Dots in cart ($40 off)
  • Echo Dot with clock
    • Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP)
  • Echo Show (2nd gen)
  • Echo Show 5
  • Echo Show 8
  • Facebook Portal
  • Facebook Portal Mini
  • Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa built-in
  • Bose Soundbar 700 with Alexa built-in