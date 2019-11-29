Black Friday has consistently been one of the best times to shop for a new Chromebook, and 2019 is no exception. There are well over a dozen models on sale that we can recommend you check out, and it's quite possible the not-particularly-loved Pixel Slate is the best among them, now available for just $450 with a keyboard.

We also only put supported Chromebooks in our recommendations. All of the laptops (and one tablet) below are still inside their support life window for Chrome OS updates, unlike a lot of the sketchier deals you'll see today. To learn more about that, check out our guide on buying Chromebooks during this mega-sale right here.

All the best Chromebook deals for Black Friday