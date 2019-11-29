Black Friday has consistently been one of the best times to shop for a new Chromebook, and 2019 is no exception. There are well over a dozen models on sale that we can recommend you check out, and it's quite possible the not-particularly-loved Pixel Slate is the best among them, now available for just $450 with a keyboard.

We also only put supported Chromebooks in our recommendations. All of the laptops (and one tablet) below are still inside their support life window for Chrome OS updates, unlike a lot of the sketchier deals you'll see today. To learn more about that, check out our guide on buying Chromebooks during this mega-sale right here.

All the best Chromebook deals for Black Friday

  • All Chromebooks
  • Pixel Slate plus free accessories
  • HP Chromebook 15
    • Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP)
  • Samsung Chromebook 3
  • Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus
  • Acer Chromebook Spin
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
  • Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15.6"
    • UHD
      • Lenovo - $689.99 ($210 off)
    • FHD
      • Lenovo - $600 ($120 off MSRP)
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330 (14")
    • Lenovo - $179.99 w/coupon HOLIDAYDEAL2 ($90 off MSRP)
  • Google Pixelbook
    • i7/512GB
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C434
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C302
    • Intel Core m5
    • Intel Core m7
  • Asus Chromebook C425
  • Asus Chromebook C223