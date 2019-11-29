Black Friday has consistently been one of the best times to shop for a new Chromebook, and 2019 is no exception. There are well over a dozen models on sale that we can recommend you check out, and it's quite possible the not-particularly-loved Pixel Slate is the best among them, now available for just $450 with a keyboard.
We also only put supported Chromebooks in our recommendations. All of the laptops (and one tablet) below are still inside their support life window for Chrome OS updates, unlike a lot of the sketchier deals you'll see today. To learn more about that, check out our guide on buying Chromebooks during this mega-sale right here.
All the best Chromebook deals for Black Friday
- All Chromebooks
- Three months of Free Disney+ with activation of new Chromebook, details here
- Pixel Slate plus free accessories
- HP Chromebook 15
- Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- Samsung - $150 ($50 off)
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
- Best Buy - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Best Buy - $299 ($150 off, $449 MSRP)
- Acer Chromebook Spin
- Best Buy, $219 ($110 off, $329 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
- Samsung - $350 ($150 off)
- Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15.6"
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 (14")
- Lenovo - $179.99 w/coupon HOLIDAYDEAL2 ($90 off MSRP)
- Google Pixelbook
- i7/512GB
- Best Buy - $1,297 ($352 off MSRP)
- i7/512GB
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302
- Asus Chromebook C425
- Amazon - $320 ($60 off)
- Asus Chromebook C223
