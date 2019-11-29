The Pixel 3 is now a year old, but it's still a capable phone with two more years of Googley updates. This device can be yours today for a mere $349.99 at Rakuten. You'll have to set up an account there to use the necessary coupon code, but it's worth it for the extra $77 discount.

The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 1080p OLED with no notch, hole-punch, or other missing bits. It runs on a Snapdragon 845 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it'll update to Android 10 out of the box. There's only one camera on the back, but it still takes amazing photos, especially for this price. You also get the wide-angle front-facing camera, which Google dropped in the new Pixel phones.

Rakuten has the Pixel 3 listed for $427.49, but you can use the coupon code DS77 to take another $77 off the price. That brings it down to $349.99. This matches the lowest price we've seen on the Pixel 3. Remember, you need a Rakuten account to use coupon codes. You are also limited to one Pixel 3 at the sale price.