The Sony Xperia 10 isn't a bad phone, but it was certainly difficult to recommend at its $349.99 MSRP. For Black Friday, however, Amazon and B&H have slashed the price by more than half to just $169.99, making this a pretty enticing phone for the money.

Specs for this phone include a super-tall 21:9 6.0" 1080p LCD, a Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 13MP + 5MP rear camera combo, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2,870mAh battery. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 9 Pie.

Amazon and B&H are both offering the Xperia 10 at this low $169.99 price point. It's GSM unlocked and Verizon-supported, though Sprint isn't compatible. B&H is also offering a free 3-month, 12GB Mint Mobile prepaid SIM, valued at $75, with the purchase. Hit the links below to check them out.