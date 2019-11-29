Mesh routers are a boon for our modern tech-filled households. No longer do we have to worry about devices not getting a decent connection in the far reaches of our houses, nor do we have to keep babysitting the network, making sure things work as expected, or using unreliable extenders. Mesh systems are smarter, more powerful, and often more stable than a simple router. If you'd like to see what the fuss about them is and save a pretty penny in the process, you can now get between $100 and $220 off on Linksys' Velop mesh.
Thanks to its tri-band spec, the Velop has a dedicated band for the router and satellites to quickly pass the connection between each other, liberating the other two for your devices. Like other mesh systems, it creates a single network across your home, so no matter where you are, you're connected to the same access point. With the compatible Android app, you can see who's online, prioritize devices, enable parental controls, and grant guest access. There's also a paid Linksys Aware subscription that uses WiFi signals around each Velop to detect motion without any cams or motion sensors, and send you alerts. It sounds funky, but it might be worth checking out if you don't have a standalone security system.
You can get the Velop in different packs, each suitable for a different house size. The single unit covers about 2000sqft, the 2-pack goes up to 4000sqft, and the 3-pack can drape a 6000sqft house with WiFi. You can get these in both white and black, though color availability will vary by retailer.
If you're wondering why the price is the same across retailers for each item but the discount is different, it's because every store had a different MSRP to begin with. It doesn't matter though, as long as what you're paying now is the same, and also considering these are the best prices we've seen on this mesh.
