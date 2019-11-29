Multi-colored smart bulbs aren't just able to change the atmosphere of any room with a tap; they're oftentimes more energy efficient and far more convenient to use than their non-connected cousins. If you're in the market for some serious Wi-Fi-enabled LED bulbs, you're going to want to check out this early Black Friday deal. From now through December 2nd, you can save up to 43% on these smart bulb bundles by LIFX:

Each lighting kit is geared toward specific needs. The Bedroom Bundle features two mini day and dusk bulbs, plus one more powerful A19 bulb, making this set a great option for rooms that have bedside lamps and a larger overhead light. The Gamer Bundle includes two mini color bulbs, one single tile kit, and one Z LED kit that all work in tandem to enhance gaming excursions. The Smart Starter Bundle comes with four powerful A19 bulbs and two mini color bulbs that are great for lighting up a kitchen, bedroom, living room, or all three. Finally, the MASSIVE Bundle offers two BR30+, four BR30, four GU10, four mini color, two mini day and dusk, and one mini white for a total of 17 indoor and outdoor bulbs.

Above: Bedroom Bundle and Gamer Bundle. Below: Smart Starter Bundle and MASSIVE Bundle

These early Black Friday deals are available right now on LIFX's website through December 2nd (Cyber Monday), so you have plenty of time to grab the gear you want, but only while supplies lasts.

