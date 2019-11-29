Whether you're looking for earbuds, chargers, power banks, or cables, Aukey's got you covered this Black Friday. The brand's products are known for their affordability, and several of them are marked down on Amazon for Black Friday. Most of them are available for all buyers, with a handful being exclusively reserved for Prime members.

Audio

With its selection of earbuds and speakers, Aukey will help you enjoy your favorite tunes without breaking the bank. Along with its most premium earbuds, Aukey is also discounting a more standard model that's down to just $18! The powerful SoundTank wireless speaker is also $15 off and selling for just $26.

Chargers and Hubs

Aukey is known for its chargers, and a large selection of them is on sale this Black Friday. Many of them support USB-C PD and fast charging, and their prices are impressively low! If you're looking for an all-in-one product that can also fill up your computer, go for the ones delivering 60W or more for the best performance.

Portable Batteries

While these two models offer USB-C ports, the first one is more modest with its 10,000mAh capacity, which is already more than enough to power up your mobile phone a couple of times. However, if you need more power, the massive 30,000mAh one is also on sale.

Car Accessories

With these accessories, you'll be able to use look at your phone and fill it up while you drive. They're dead cheap and offer great value for money.

Cables

Lastly, if you need new cords, the below selection of USB-C and -A wires are discounted and will combine well with the above accessories.

If you're interested in other Black Friday deals, make sure to check out our detailed deal coverage here.